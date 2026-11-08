Caernarfon Actor Stars in S4C Drama Y Streic Fawr Recreating 2001 Factory Strike History

Caernarfon actor Emyr Gibson stars in S4C’s new three-part drama, Y Streic Fawr, which dramatises the bitter 2001 industrial dispute at the Friction Dynamics factory.

The series, produced by Mojo Productions and directed by Huw Chiswell, centres on the historic lockout that divided the local community near Griffiths Crossing.

Gibson, who works as a creative practitioner at Bryn Seiont Newydd care home, portrays factory worker Ifan Wyn in the gripping narrative.

The first episode of the drama is scheduled to air on S4C at 9pm on Sunday, December 6, marking a significant cultural moment for North Wales.

The story revisits the events of April 2001, when workers at the plant, originally opened as Ferodo in 1962, went on strike over pay cuts and worsened conditions.

The factory, which manufactured brake parts for the motoring industry, was acquired by American businessman Craig Smith in 1997 and subsequently renamed Friction Dynamics.

When employees refused to sign new contracts after an initial walkout, they were locked out and eventually dismissed by the company.

An employment tribunal held in Liverpool in October 2002 ruled that the workers had been unfairly dismissed, yet no compensation was paid after the company called in receivers.

The site is currently derelict, though controversial plans to clear the land and construct a data centre have recently been unveiled.

Gibson recalls driving past the picket line during the dispute and tooting his horn in support, admitting he did not fully understand the conflict at the time.

Meeting the actual strikers during filming provided him with a profound new perspective on the events that unfolded two decades ago.

He said: “When the strike began I was living in Deiniolen and would often drive past the factory gates and see the workers standing outside.”

“They would be there in all weathers and like many others I would toot the car horn in support but I didn’t really know what the dispute was about.”

The drama explores the friction between strikers and non-striking colleagues, as well as the domestic struggles faced by Ifan and his wife Sheila, played by Catrin Powell.

Gibson noted: “In Y Streic Fawr I play Ifan Wyn, one of the factory workers and who is on the picket line and it explores the friction between the strikers and other workers who are not involved in the dispute as well as the struggles faced by Ifan and his wife Sheila, played by Catrin Powell, at home.”

He added: “There were more than 100 people involved in the dispute at the start and 86 of them were part of an industrial tribunal held at Liverpool and it was impossible to feature all of the workers so Ifan, and Sheila, are based on a number of people really.”

Filming took place in the Caernarfon area earlier this year, with Gibson taking time away from his role caring for residents living with dementia.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to act, stating: “I’m really grateful to be allowed the time to do what I love which is acting.”

He also highlighted his passion for his day job: “But I also love working with the residents at Bryn Seiont Newydd.” They are living with dementia of course but they all have their memories and I enjoy getting to know them and talk to them about their lives and families. And on top of that we have some great singing sessions.

Bryn Seiont Newydd manager Sandra Evans praised Gibson’s contribution, saying: “Emyr is incredibly talented and brings so much joy to our residents through his work as a creative practitioner, whether that’s through music, singing or simply taking the time to chat with them.”

She noted: “The story of the Friction Dynamics strike was particularly meaningful for many of our residents because they are from Caernarfon and remember the impact the dispute had on their families and the wider community.”

Former Friction Dynamics employees were involved in preparing the storyline and participated in script-reading sessions with the cast.

Many of these former workers also appeared as supporting cast members, adding authenticity to the production.

Gibson reflected on the experience: “It was humbling to meet with them in the read-through and to hear of their experiences, and it was great to see them turn up for the filming of a scene when they decide to end the strike.”

The cast includes Rhodri Trefor as Tom Jones, known locally as Tommy Union, who worked at Ferodo and served as a shop steward before joining the Transport and General Workers’ Union.

Gruffudd Glyn plays Gerald Parry, a key spokesman during the strike, while Rhys ap Trefor portrays John Davis, whose case represented the workers at the tribunal.

Producer Llyr Morus, who grew up in Caeathro near Caernarfon, knew several former factory workers personally.

He stated: “Having the opportunity to tell this story, and being entrusted by the former employees to do so through Mojo Productions, is a real privilege.”

Morus continued: “The sacrifice made by those 86 men and women twenty-five years ago was immense.”

He added: “Their courage and determination helped bring about change, securing better working conditions for future generations of workers.” For that, they deserve our deepest gratitude.

The producer emphasised the importance of preserving this history: “Preserving and sharing this history is vital, not only to honour their struggle but also to educate those who come after us.” As the saying goes: ‘Us today, you tomorrow.