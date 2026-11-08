Cardiff schools urged to scrap branded uniforms as Kit & Kicks campaign launches

Cardiff Action Now and Cardiff Foodbank have launched the Kit & Kicks campaign, urging all primary and secondary schools in the city to scrap compulsory branded clothing and reduce financial burdens on families. The initiative seeks to grant parents greater freedom over school shoes and PE kit, directly addressing the rising cost of back-to-school bills.

The grassroots campaign was officially launched at Railway Gardens’ Halloween Bikefest on October 27, attracting support from Members of the Senedd and local councillors. Attendees included Kiera Marshall, Member of the Senedd for Caerdydd Penarth, alongside councillors Sarah Merry, James Caruana, Ed Stubbs, and Dan De’Ath.

Cardiff East MP Jo Stevens also expressed her support for the initiative through a social media video, highlighting the growing political consensus around the issue. The campaign comes amid significant concern over the escalating costs associated with sending children to school in the capital.

A 2026 Save the Children survey revealed that 53 per cent of families in Wales are worried about rising uniform costs, while four in ten parents admit to going without essentials themselves to cover school expenses. Compulsory branded clothing, often restricted to a single supplier, significantly inflates these bills, particularly as children grow and require frequent replacements.

One parent responding to C.A.N’s 2025 school survey highlighted the durability issues with affordable options, stating: “Supermarket school shoes are cheap but don’t last long before they fall apart.” Being able to wear black trainers would make a world of difference in both comfort and longevity.

Sarah Merry, Cardiff Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Education, officially marked the launch by cutting a ceremonial cake at the event. She emphasised the need for practical solutions to alleviate household financial pressures during these challenging economic times.

Merry added: “At a time when many households are facing increasing financial pressures, it’s important that we look at practical and easy ways that schools can reduce unnecessary costs.” I’m especially pleased to see the campaign’s focus on reducing branded uniform items, particularly PE kits.

Campaigner Zack Williams described the issue as deeply personal, noting the impact of rising costs on his own family. He said: “Growing up as one of five boys, I’ve seen the astronomical rise in the cost of uniforms as my younger brothers moved into primary and secondary school, so I wanted to do my bit to lessen the struggles.” Sending your children into school should never leave you out of pocket!

The initiative is further backed by Citizens Cymru Wales and Cardiff Community Housing Association, broadening the coalition of support for the campaign. Under the proposed Kit Approved guidelines, primary schools would limit compulsory branded clothing to one main uniform item and one PE item.

Secondary schools would be encouraged to require just one branded uniform item, make blazers optional, and limit branded PE clothing. Specialist sports kits would only be required for pupils representing school teams, reducing the number of mandatory purchases for the average family.

To achieve Kicks Approved status, schools must allow more flexible footwear options, including plain black trainers or other sensible shoes and trainers. Schools meeting both the Kit and Kicks standards will receive the campaign’s special gold badge, recognising their commitment to affordability.

Parents, carers, pupils, and teachers are urged to contact their local schools to encourage them to sign up for the initiative. C.A.N has created an online form allowing supporters to email schools directly in just a few clicks, while schools can also register their interest via the official campaign page.