EOM Wins 2026 Powys Business Award for Education Partnership in Brecon

EOM (Electrical Contractors) Ltd, a subsidiary of the Barcud Group, has secured the Business-Education Partnership Award at the 2026 Powys Business Awards ceremony held in Brecon. The Mid Wales-based firm, which provides electrical, gas, plumbing, and general maintenance services, was recognised by the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership for its outstanding outreach efforts.

The company is no stranger to the accolades, having previously won the Small Business Growth award in 2023 and the People Development accolade in 2024. These ceremonies are organised by the Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG), which highlights regional business excellence and community engagement.

Mike Mills, EOM’s General Manager, described the victory as brilliant news for the company and its workforce. He stated, “Winning this award is brilliant news for the company because it is about lighting the fire for those youngsters and encouraging them that there is a good career in manufacturing, in construction and in the businesses that we are all in.”

Mills emphasised the firm’s duty to promote vocational pathways to the next generation of workers. He added, “It is our duty and responsibility to go out and tell young people about things like apprenticeships and the opportunities that are out there.” So, this is such a great recognition that we are on the right track.

The company currently employs 44 members of staff, with a strong commitment to their safety and professional development. EOM offers customised training opportunities designed to advance careers in line with personal aspirations and the broader business plan.

The firm is particularly committed to developing individuals through the apprentice route, maintaining close links with NPTC College. It also offers work experience opportunities to local schools, ensuring young people gain practical insight into the industry.

EOM currently has six apprentices within the electrical, plumbing, and carpentry disciplines at various stages of their journey. The company continues to be a keen advocate of the apprenticeship process, viewing it as a cornerstone of its talent pipeline.

The award judges praised the investment and impact EOM is having through its outreach work with local schools and colleges. They noted that providing careers education and support with professional facilities is inspiring, highlighting best practice in the region.

The judges further commended EOM’s commitment to growing skills and talent via a regular stream of apprenticeships. This holistic approach to workforce development has cemented the company’s reputation as a leader in Mid Wales.