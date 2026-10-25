Pembrokeshire coast flood alert issued by NRW

Natural Resources Wales has issued a flood alert for the Pembrokeshire coast, warning of low-lying road and land flooding due to high tides.

📷 Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Rhiannon Evans (Environment & Climate Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 25, 2026 at 11:15 am 📖 7 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A flood alert has been issued for the Pembrokeshire coastline, warning residents and visitors of potential inundation in low-lying areas. Natural Resources Wales (NRW) confirmed that the combination of high tides and unsettled weather conditions is expected to cause flooding of roads and land. The specific alert covers the stretch of coast between St Dogmaels, Cardigan, and Amroth.

The warning was formally issued at 2.53pm on Saturday, October 24. It remains in force from the evening high tide on Saturday through to the evening tide on Tuesday, October 27. During this period, NRW states that flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected at times.

The primary driver for the alert is the convergence of significant tidal ranges with adverse weather patterns. NRW has highlighted that this specific combination creates a heightened risk for coastal and tidal flooding. The agency urges the public to exercise particular caution in vulnerable zones.

Areas of concern include beaches, coastal footpaths, and roads situated in low-lying positions. Residents and visitors are also advised to be wary when near estuaries. These locations are most susceptible to water levels rising above normal parameters during peak tide times.

Drivers are strongly advised not to attempt to pass through flood water, as this poses a significant danger to vehicle occupants. Even shallow water can undermine road surfaces or sweep vehicles away. NRW emphasises that staying out of floodwater is the safest course of action for motorists.

Those using coastal paths and beaches should remain highly alert to changing conditions around high tide. The environment can shift rapidly, with waves and currents becoming more powerful. Public safety is the priority, and individuals should avoid areas where water levels are rising unexpectedly.

Despite the specific coastal alert, NRW’s wider five-day flood outlook rates the overall risk for Pembrokeshire as very low on Sunday. This distinction is important for residents to understand the scope of the current warning. The general flood risk for the county remains minimal for the immediate future.

However, the county-wide outlook rises to a low risk on Monday and Tuesday. During these days, local coastal and tidal flooding is forecast to be possible. This aligns with the duration of the specific coastal alert, which extends through to the evening tide on Tuesday, October 27.

NRW stated: “There is a risk of flooding as a result of the combination of the high tides and weather conditions.” The agency confirmed that it would continue to monitor the situation closely. Real-time data is being tracked to ensure the public receives accurate and timely information.

The latest warning information can be checked on the Natural Resources Wales flood alert page. This digital resource provides up-to-the-minute updates on the status of the alert. Keeping informed through official channels is essential for planning safe movements during the alert period.

For those requiring immediate assistance or further information, Floodline is available 24 hours a day. The service can be reached on 0345 988 1188. This dedicated line provides expert advice on flood risks and safety measures.

The alert serves as a critical reminder of the dynamic nature of the Pembrokeshire coastline. While the overall flood risk for the county is currently low, the specific tidal conditions warrant caution. Residents and visitors are encouraged to respect the warnings and plan their activities accordingly.

The situation will remain under review as the tides progress through the weekend. NRW will update the alert status if conditions change significantly. The focus remains on preventing harm to people and property in the affected coastal zones.

This alert highlights the importance of preparedness in coastal communities. Understanding the local flood risks and heeding official advice can mitigate potential dangers. The Pembrokeshire coast remains a beautiful destination, but safety must always come first.

The interplay between weather and tides is a constant factor for coastal management. NRW’s proactive approach ensures that the public is aware of potential hazards. Continued monitoring will allow for any necessary adjustments to the alert levels.

Residents in the St Dogmaels, Cardigan, and Amroth areas should be particularly vigilant. These locations are explicitly named in the alert due to their vulnerability. Local knowledge combined with official guidance offers the best protection against flood risks.

The alert period concludes with the evening tide on Tuesday, October 27. Until then, the risk of flooding in low-lying areas persists. Public cooperation in following safety advice is vital for maintaining community safety.

NRW’s role in flood forecasting is crucial for regional resilience. By providing clear and actionable information, the agency helps individuals make informed decisions. The current alert is a testament to the ongoing effort to protect coastal communities.

As the weekend progresses, weather conditions may evolve. Staying informed through official sources is the most effective way to navigate this period.

The Pembrokeshire coast is a significant tourist destination, making public safety a priority. Visitors should be aware of the local conditions and adjust their plans accordingly. The alert ensures that both residents and tourists are prepared for potential disruptions.

In summary, the flood alert for the Pembrokeshire coast is a necessary precaution. It reflects the genuine risk posed by the current tidal and weather conditions. Adhering to the safety advice provided by NRW is essential for everyone in the area.

The situation will be reviewed continuously by flood management experts. Any changes to the alert status will be communicated promptly. The goal is to ensure that the public remains safe and informed throughout the alert period.

This incident underscores the importance of community awareness regarding flood risks. By staying alert and following official guidance, the impact of potential flooding can be minimised. The Pembrokeshire community is encouraged to look out for one another during this time.

The alert serves as a reminder of the power of natural forces. While the overall risk is low, the specific coastal conditions require attention. Preparedness and vigilance are key to managing the risks associated with high tides and unsettled weather.

NRW continues to provide support and information to those affected by the alert. The agency’s commitment to public safety is evident in its proactive communication. Residents and visitors can rely on official channels for accurate and timely updates.

It highlights the need for caution in low-lying areas during high tide. By following the advice provided, the public can help ensure a safe and secure environment.

The situation remains dynamic, with ongoing monitoring by flood management teams. The alert will remain in force until the evening tide on Tuesday, October 27.

Public cooperation is essential in managing flood risks effectively. By staying informed and following safety guidelines, individuals can protect themselves and their communities. The Pembrokeshire coast remains a place of natural beauty, but safety must always be the priority.

The alert is a testament to the robust flood management systems in place in Wales. By providing clear warnings and advice, NRW helps to mitigate the impact of potential flooding. The current situation is being handled with the utmost care and professionalism.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to check the latest updates regularly. The flood alert page provides real-time information on the status of the alert. Staying connected to official sources ensures that the public is always aware of the current situation.

The alert issued by NRW is a necessary precaution to protect public safety. By following the advice provided, individuals can navigate this period with confidence.

It highlights the importance of preparedness and vigilance in the face of natural hazards. The community is encouraged to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

NRW’s ongoing monitoring ensures that the public receives accurate and timely information.

This alert serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of the coastline. By staying alert and following official advice, the public can help ensure safety. The Pembrokeshire coast remains a vital part of the region’s identity and economy.

The situation is being managed with a focus on public safety and community resilience. By working together, residents and authorities can effectively address the challenges posed by high tides and unsettled weather. The alert is a crucial tool in this effort.

The situation remains under close observation by flood management experts.