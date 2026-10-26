Pembroke score ten tries in 66–26 win over Teirw Crymych

📷 Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 26, 2026 at 12:00 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembroke delivered a dominant performance on Saturday, October 17, securing a comprehensive 66–26 victory over Teirw Crymych in Division Four West A. The hosts showcased exceptional attacking prowess by crossing the whitewash ten times, a display that cemented their status as serious contenders in the league. This emphatic win marks the third consecutive league victory for the Scarlets, signalling a significant upward trajectory in their seasonal campaign.

The match was defined by Pembroke’s relentless pressure, with Jack Nicholas and Morgan Owens each crossing the line twice. Man of the match Rhydian Eynon also featured prominently on the scoresheet, adding to the hosts’ impressive tally. The visitors faced a formidable challenge from the outset, hampered by significant squad shortages that impacted their ability to compete effectively in key phases of play.

Crymych arrived at the venue facing a difficult logistical hurdle, as injuries left them without a front row. Consequently, the visitors began the contest with only 14 players on the pitch, a numerical disadvantage that proved critical throughout the fixture. Scrums were declared uncontested for the entire duration of the match, removing a primary avenue for the visitors to generate momentum or territorial advantage.

Despite these constraints, Pembroke moved with purpose and precision from the opening whistle. Captain Lloyd Davies struck first, grounding the ball from a maul to open the scoring account. The hosts maintained their offensive rhythm, ensuring that the early stages of the game were firmly in their favour.

The first-half scoring continued unabated as Josh Greenwood and Daniel James both crossed the line. Morgan Owens added his first try of the afternoon, followed by Theo Davies, who completed a five-try haul before the interval. Jared Sherratt was clinical from the tee, converting all five first-half tries to extend the lead significantly.

Pembroke showed no signs of easing off the throttle as the second half commenced. Jack Nicholas struck twice in quick succession early in the period, demonstrating his ability to exploit defensive gaps. Morgan Owens followed suit with his second try of the match, further widening the gap between the two sides.

Lewis Jones and Rhydian Eynon also found the line, ensuring the hosts reached their remarkable ten-try milestone. Zak Shaw provided crucial support from the kicks, adding three conversions after the break to finalise the scoring. The hosts collected maximum points for the win, reflecting the scale of their dominance on the day.

Teirw Crymych managed to keep the game competitive in terms of scoring, crossing four times to earn a losing bonus point. Rhydian Howells was the visitors’ most prolific scorer, crossing the line on two occasions. George Griffiths and Hedd James also touched down, providing some consolation for the depleted squad.

Owain Evans stepped up to kick three conversions for Crymych, ensuring their efforts were reflected in the final scoreline. While the result was a heavy defeat, the bonus point secured offers a minor silver lining for the visitors as they look to regroup. The performance highlighted the resilience of the team despite the significant absence of key forwards.

This victory follows a strong run of form for Pembroke, who previously secured a narrow 26–25 success at Dreigiau Emlyn. The Scarlets also recorded a comfortable 31–13 victory over Tenby Athletic in their previous league outing. These results have established a solid foundation for the team as they continue their campaign in Division Four West A.

Following the October 17 fixtures, Pembroke sits second in the league table on 16 points. They have achieved three wins from four league matches, demonstrating consistent performance across the season. The team’s ability to score heavily and defend effectively has been a hallmark of their recent outings.

Leaders St Davids currently hold the top spot with 24 points from five games. The gap between the two sides remains significant, but Pembroke’s recent form suggests they are closing the distance. As the season progresses, the battle for the title promises to be intense, with both teams showing strong competitive intent.

The upcoming fixtures will test Pembroke’s consistency as they aim to maintain their winning streak. The squad’s depth and tactical flexibility will be crucial in navigating the challenges ahead. Fans can expect continued high-intensity rugby as the Scarlets push for a higher position in the league standings.