Litten and Knowles start for England in World Cup decider

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 27, 2026 at 7:30 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Brian McDermott has confirmed a significant tactical shift in England’s Rugby League World Cup campaign, naming Jez Litten and Morgan Knowles in the starting line-up for Friday’s decisive fixture against Papua New Guinea. This crucial match serves as the final group stage encounter for the hosts, carrying immense weight for their tournament progression. The selection marks a pivotal moment in the competition, demanding immediate impact from the newly introduced players.

The decision to alter the starting XV comes after a dominant 82-0 victory over France on Saturday, which showcased the depth of the squad. However, the margin of that win does not guarantee advancement, as the points difference and results from other group matches remain critical factors. England must secure a comprehensive win to keep their semi-final hopes alive amidst a complex group structure.

Jez Litten will step into the hooker position, replacing Brad O’Neill, who has been dropped from the matchday squad entirely. This marks Litten’s first start in the tournament, offering a fresh dynamic to the forward pack. The change aims to inject new energy and tactical variety into England’s attacking structure during this high-pressure period.

Morgan Knowles also returns to the starting line-up, slotted in as a loose forward after missing the first two matches due to injury. His inclusion provides immediate cover and experience in the middle of the park, a vital area for controlling possession. The return of these two key figures signals a strategic adjustment by the coaching staff to maximise their chances in the final group game.

The path to the semi-finals is fraught with complexity, requiring England to win against Papua New Guinea while monitoring the concurrent match between Tonga and Samoa. A victory is not enough on its own; the margin of success will determine whether England can advance on points difference. This creates a high-stakes scenario where every point scored becomes a potential lifeline for the tournament campaign.

Should Samoa defeat Tonga, England would face the historic prospect of being knocked out of the Rugby League World Cup for the first time in their history. However, if Tonga secure a convincing victory over Samoa, England can still progress provided they beat Papua New Guinea by a sufficiently large margin. This dual dependency adds a layer of tension to the fixture, making the performance against the Pacific islanders absolutely critical.

Victor Radley, who wore the number 13 jersey against France, has been moved to the interchange bench for this match. This decision allows the coaching staff to manage player workload and tactical flexibility during the game. The bench composition remains robust, featuring key players ready to impact the match in the second half.

The full interchange list includes Mikey Lewis, Sam Walters, Ethan Havard, Victor Radley, Ben Currie, Jack Welsby, Brad O’Neill, Zach Eckersley, and Kallum Watkins. Despite O’Neill’s exclusion from the starting XV, he remains part of the matchday squad, providing depth on the bench. This balanced approach ensures that England have the resources to adapt to any in-game developments.

The potential for a historic exit underscores the pressure on the squad to deliver a performance worthy of the occasion. England’s dominance in previous matches has set high expectations, but the group stage format demands consistency across all fixtures. The upcoming clash against Papua New Guinea is therefore not just a game, but a decisive test of the team’s resilience and tactical discipline.

Players like Litten and Knowles will be under the spotlight to justify their selection and contribute to a result that keeps the semi-final dream alive. The coaching staff’s decision to bring them in reflects a calculated risk to optimise the team’s chances in a high-stakes environment. The outcome of this match will define the next chapter of England’s World Cup journey.

As the team prepares for Friday’s encounter, the focus remains on executing the game plan with precision and intensity. The margin of victory will be scrutinised alongside the result of the Tonga-Samoa match, creating a unique set of conditions for advancement. England’s players are aware of the stakes and are determined to secure the necessary points to progress.

The atmosphere surrounding the match is charged with anticipation, as fans and pundits alike await the outcome of this pivotal fixture. The squad’s ability to perform under such pressure will be a defining feature of their tournament legacy. All eyes will be on the pitch as England seek to clinch their place in the semi-finals.