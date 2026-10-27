Jay-Z to headline Super Bowl LXI halftime show in LA

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 27, 2026 at 9:30 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Jay-Z has officially announced himself as the headline act for the Super Bowl LXI half-time show, marking a significant milestone in his three-decade career. The 25-time Grammy Award-winning rapper will take the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, 14 February 2027. This announcement cements his status as a central figure in the NFL’s premier entertainment event.

The performance will follow in the footprints of global icons such as Kendrick Lamar, Michael Jackson, Coldplay, and Rihanna. Jay-Z’s selection is particularly notable given his long-standing professional relationship with the league. His entertainment company, Roc Nation, has been in partnership with the NFL to produce the half-time show since 2019.

Reflecting on the announcement, the rapper described the moment as the culmination of a long and storied journey. “From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey,” Jay-Z stated. He further noted that “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage” represents a dream come true.

The timing of the performance coincides with the “JAY-Z 30” celebration, marking three decades since the release of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. This anniversary has already resulted in attendance records at sold-out concerts at Yankee Stadium, as well as in London, Paris, and Los Angeles. The cultural impact of this era has been widely documented across the music industry.

His social media announcement included the caption “GOAT’s out of the bag,” accompanied by hashtags for Apple Music and Super Bowl 61. The post signals a new chapter in his career, blending his legacy with future artistic endeavors. Fans worldwide are expected to tune in to witness this historic moment.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting the long-term partnership between the league and Roc Nation. “For several years, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation, and I’ve seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl half-time Show,” Goodell said. He emphasised the personal nature of the agreement initially struck with the entertainment company.

Goodell revealed that his only request when the partnership was first established was for Jay-Z to take the stage himself. “I had just one request: that JAŸ-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him,” the Commissioner stated. He added that he is excited for fans to experience the “artistry, creativity and cultural impact” the rapper will bring to the event.

This close working relationship underscores the strategic importance of the half-time show to the NFL’s global brand. The league has consistently sought to elevate the production value of the event through high-profile partnerships. Jay-Z’s involvement represents the culmination of that strategic vision.

Jay-Z’s induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame as the first hip-hop artist to receive the honour further solidifies his legacy. His 89 Grammy nominations are second only in history to those of his wife, Beyoncé. This statistical achievement highlights the profound influence of his work on the broader music landscape.

The Super Bowl half-time show has become a platform for defining cultural moments in recent years. Last year, Bad Bunny made history as the first ever Latino solo artist to headline the show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. His performance marked a significant shift in the demographic reach of the event.

Before that, Kendrick Lamar’s performance in New Orleans became the most watched Super Bowl half-time show in history. These recent precedents set a high bar for viewership and cultural relevance. Jay-Z’s appearance is expected to continue this trend of record-breaking engagement.

The Super Bowl LXI will be held at SoFi Stadium, the home ground of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. The venue is known for its state-of-the-art facilities and capacity to host major sporting and entertainment events. The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 14 February 2027.

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the event live on Sky Sports NFL. The broadcaster has confirmed that every minute of the playoffs and the Super Bowl will be available to subscribers. This ensures that the cultural spectacle reaches a wide international audience.

The integration of sports and entertainment continues to drive global interest in the NFL. As the league expands its reach, the half-time show remains a key component of its marketing strategy. Jay-Z’s headline performance is poised to be a defining moment for the 2027 season.