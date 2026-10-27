Man Utd face £6m fee to sign Eddie Howe

📷 Manchester United eye Real Betis striker Troy Parrott | Photo credit: Online Resources

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 27, 2026 at 1:00 pm 📖 5 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Manchester United would be required to pay up to £6m in compensation to Newcastle United to secure the services of manager Eddie Howe, according to reports in The Telegraph. This financial hurdle has emerged as Red Devils owners weigh up options to replace interim boss Michael Carrick with a permanent head coach. The potential transfer fee represents a significant outlay for a club currently navigating a period of sporting uncertainty and structural change.

The move would see Howe leave St James’ Park, where he has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most tactically astute managers. United’s interest in the 49-year-old is part of a broader strategy to stabilise the first-team setup following a turbulent season. The compensation clause in his contract is designed to protect Newcastle’s investment in their current technical staff and managerial hierarchy.

The Sun reports that Howe has been closely monitoring Manchester United’s recent fixtures, taking detailed notes on their tactical shortcomings and defensive vulnerabilities. This level of scrutiny suggests a serious intent to understand the squad’s capabilities before any formal approach is made. His analytical approach aligns with the data-driven methods he has implemented at Newcastle over the past two seasons.

Furthermore, The Express indicates that Howe may insist on bringing his complete backroom staff with him if he accepts a role at Old Trafford. Such a demand would significantly increase the total cost of the appointment beyond the initial compensation fee. United’s hierarchy would need to negotiate these terms carefully to ensure the new management team operates as a cohesive unit from day one.

Julian Nagelsmann has also been linked with the Manchester United vacancy, with The Times reporting that he enjoys backing within the club’s boardroom should Carrick be dismissed. The German manager’s reputation for high-intensity pressing and tactical flexibility makes him a compelling alternative for Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group. Both Howe and Nagelsmann are viewed as elite candidates capable of elevating the club’s competitive standards immediately.

In a separate development, Thomas Frank has emerged as a potential candidate for Crystal Palace should they decide to sack Pierre Sage. The i Paper notes that Frank would be an alternative target for the London club if they were to move on from their current manager. This suggests a broader market shift among top-flight managers as clubs reassess their technical leadership ahead of the next transfer window.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group, which holds a minority stake in Manchester United, has put Swiss Super League side FC Lausanne-Sport up for sale, according to The Athletic. This strategic decision reflects a wider rationalisation of INEOS’s sporting portfolio across Europe. The sale of the Swiss club allows the group to focus resources on its primary investment in English football.

Meanwhile, Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has invested a further £100m into the City Football Group as the club’s appeal process continues. The Mirror reports that this additional capital injection underscores the owner’s long-term commitment to the club’s financial stability and competitive ambitions. The investment comes at a critical time as City navigates legal challenges regarding financial regulations.

Rob Edwards has rejected an approach from Burnley as a potential replacement for sacked manager Nicky Hayen, The Telegraph reports. The former Swansea City boss declined the opportunity to take charge of the Championship side at this stage. Burnley have since appointed Diego Lopez as their new chief football officer, with the Spanish executive tasked with assessing candidates for the managerial role, according to the Daily Mail.

This series of managerial changes highlights the volatility in the lower divisions of English football, where squad stability is often compromised by frequent leadership turnover. Clubs are increasingly relying on experienced football officers to guide their recruitment and appointment processes. The situation at Burnley serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by clubs seeking to maintain competitive consistency in the Championship.

La Liga will report the alleged assault on Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga with a flagpole by a Barcelona supporter during the recent El Clasico victory. The Athletic confirms that the governing body will investigate the incident, which occurred during the heated atmosphere of the match. The report will determine whether disciplinary action is warranted against the individual involved.

This incident adds to the growing tension surrounding the rivalry between the two Spanish giants. The fallout from the match continues to dominate conversation in Spanish football, with both clubs facing scrutiny over fan behaviour and security protocols. The league’s decision to report the incident signals a commitment to maintaining order and safety in top-flight football.

Attention is also turning to the Women’s Super League, where Chelsea’s performance under Sonia Bompastor has drawn significant interest. Questions are being raised as to whether the team is finally playing the brand of football the manager desires and if their current form is sufficient to challenge for the title. The consistency of their recent results will be crucial in determining their trajectory in the coming weeks.

The competitive landscape in the WSL remains tight, with several clubs vying for top positions. Chelsea’s ability to maintain high intensity and tactical discipline will be tested against other strong contenders in the league. Fans and analysts alike are closely watching to see if the team can sustain their momentum throughout the remainder of the season.