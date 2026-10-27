Cowboys hand Eagles fifth straight loss in 38-21 defeat

Javonte Williams ran for a career-high 155 yards as Dallas beat Philadelphia, with Jalen Hurts set to miss the rest of the season.

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 27, 2026 at 10:00 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Dallas Cowboys secured a decisive 38-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, handing Nick Sirianni’s side their fifth consecutive defeat in a damaging Week Seven clash. The loss deepens a spiralling crisis for Philadelphia, who are now mired in their longest losing streak since 2016. With the Eagles sitting at 2-5, the season is rapidly becoming a disaster for the franchise.

Dak Prescott delivered a commanding performance, throwing for 212 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cowboys to the win. The victory keeps Dallas (3-4) firmly in contention for the NFC East title, although the New York Giants currently lead the division at 4-2-1. The Eagles, meanwhile, face an uphill battle to salvage their campaign as their form continues to deteriorate.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to blood clots in his lungs. This significant injury forces the Eagles to rely on backup quarterback Tanner McKee, who started the match in Hurts’ absence. McKee provided little encouragement that he can turn the season around, completing 23 of 35 passes for 211 yards.

Despite his statistical output, McKee’s performance was marred by inconsistency, including one touchdown and one interception. He was intercepted by linebacker DeMarvion Overshown late in the fourth quarter, capping a frustrating afternoon for the Eagles’ backfield. The team’s inability to maintain momentum under pressure was evident throughout the contest.

Running back Javonte Williams produced a career-high performance, rushing for 155 yards and a touchdown for Dallas. This marks the first 150-yard rushing game by a Cowboys player since Ezekiel Elliott achieved the feat in 2018. Williams capped the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run, showcasing his power and endurance on the ground.

The Cowboys finished the game with a total of 204 yards rushing, demonstrating a balanced offensive attack. Williams’ dominance in the backfield helped control the clock and wear down the Eagles’ defensive line. His performance was a highlight of a comprehensive team effort from Dallas.

The Eagles briefly regained the lead in the third quarter when McKee orchestrated a lengthy drive. They ran almost 10 minutes off the clock, culminating in a four-yard touchdown pass to rookie Makai Lemon. This score gave Philadelphia a 21-20 lead, offering a moment of hope for the home crowd.

However, the Cowboys responded swiftly to reclaim the advantage. With Dallas trailing late in the third quarter, CeeDee Lamb hauled in a beautiful 16-yard floater from Prescott in the corner of the end zone. Prescott then ran in the two-point conversion, extending the Cowboys’ lead to 28-21 and shifting the momentum decisively.

Dak Prescott’s accuracy was instrumental in breaking the game open during the first half. He threw touchdown passes of nine yards to Lamb and 21 yards to George Pickens, helping the Cowboys stretch their lead to 20-14 at halftime. Pickens’ catch was particularly impressive, as he escaped tight coverage by safety Andrew Mukuba in the back of the end zone.

The Cowboys’ kicking game also played a crucial role in maintaining their lead. Brandon Aubrey kicked field goals of 55, 27, and 24 yards, with the final kick extending Dallas’ lead to 31-21. The consistency from the special teams unit ensured the Eagles could not mount a sustained comeback.

Saquon Barkley returned to the field after missing the last two-plus games with a hamstring injury. He scored the Eagles’ first touchdown on an eight-yard run, helping Philadelphia trail only 7-3 early in the game. However, Barkley still seemed bothered by the hamstring and had to visit the sideline medical tent during the match.

He also missed long stretches getting treatment for his back on the sideline, limiting his impact on the game. Barkley finished with 62 yards on seven carries, a modest return for a player who entered the game with only 36 yards rushing all season. His physical struggles highlighted the Eagles’ broader issues with player availability and form.

The result leaves the Eagles in a precarious position within the NFC East. Their longest skid since 2016 underscores the depth of their current struggles. With Hurts out for the season, the team faces a significant challenge in finding a reliable quarterback option.

The Cowboys, conversely, remain competitive in the divisional race. Their ability to close out the game against a struggling opponent demonstrates their resilience. As the season progresses, the Eagles must find a way to stabilise their defence and offence to avoid a complete collapse.

The final score of 38-21 reflects the disparity in performance between the two teams. Dallas controlled the game from start to finish, while Philadelphia struggled to find rhythm. The Eagles’ season now hangs in the balance as they look to regroup for the remaining fixtures.