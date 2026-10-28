Callum Makin targets 80kg for Olympic bid

Callum Makin plans to move up to 80kg for Olympic qualification, aiming to follow Liverpool’s boxing legacy and secure a spot in LA 2028.

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 28, 2026 at 1:22 am 📖 5 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Callum Makin stands at a pivotal crossroads in his professional trajectory, tasked with a critical decision that will define his path towards the Olympic Games. The 22-year-old Liverpool boxer, already a decorated figure on the international stage, must determine his weight category to secure qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. This strategic choice comes after a period of significant success, where he claimed bronze medals at both the World and European Championships.

The core of the dilemma lies in the structural changes to Olympic weight classes. The 75kg division, where Makin has previously excelled, is no longer an Olympic weight. Consequently, the British boxer is forced to move either up or down by five kilograms to remain eligible for Olympic competition.

This adjustment requires a significant physiological and tactical shift in his training regimen.

Makin has indicated a strong preference for moving up in weight rather than cutting down. Speaking to Sky Sports, he outlined his reasoning for targeting the 80kg category. “It’s either 70 or 80kgs for me, which is a massive jump either side,” Makin explained, highlighting the physical demands of the decision.

He expressed confidence in his ability to adapt to the heavier division with the right support structure in place.

“I’m looking at doing 80 kilos and I’m going to progress on that,” he stated, emphasising his commitment to building his frame. Makin believes that competing at a higher weight allows him to perform at full capacity without the detrimental effects of extreme weight cutting. “It’s a big ask to keep performing day after day, while getting your weight really low,” he noted, prioritising peak physical condition over the rigours of weight management.

The decision comes on the back of a highly productive period for the GB Boxing team. Makin recently secured a bronze medal at the European Championships in Bulgaria, adding to his growing collection of international honours. This achievement followed his bronze medal win at the World Championships, which were held in his home city of Liverpool.

The dual success underscores his status as one of Britain’s most promising young boxers.

Reflecting on the World Championships, Makin acknowledged the immense pressure of competing in front of a home crowd. “With it being in Liverpool, the World Championships, there was a lot of pressure on me to do well, thankfully I did,” he recalled. The experience of medalling in such a high-profile tournament provided a significant boost to his confidence and career trajectory.

In contrast, the European Championships in Bulgaria offered a different psychological environment. Makin described the atmosphere as more relaxed, allowing him to focus purely on the fight itself. “Out in Bulgaria it was a little bit different.

More relaxed and just focusing on the fight more than anything,” he said. This shift in mindset allowed him to enjoy the competition while still delivering a strong performance.

Makin’s ambitions extend beyond Olympic qualification, with a long-term vision rooted in Liverpool’s rich boxing heritage. The city has produced a lineage of world-class professional fighters, a tradition Makin aspires to continue. He views the local support for sporting excellence as a unique asset that he hopes to leverage in his future career.

“Especially with a lot of great champions that have come from the city, that’s always been a massive dream of mine, to follow in their footsteps and create a story for myself,” Makin shared. He expressed a desire to one day bring a major professional fight to Liverpool, capitalising on the city’s reputation for passionate crowds. “We’re very well known for our great crowds and how we back our fighters,” he added, highlighting the strong community bond with local athletes.

His ultimate goal is to establish himself as a global force in the sport. “I have ambitions of being a world champion and one of the best in the world, that’s my aim come the end of my career,” he declared. This ambition drives his current training and strategic decisions as he prepares for the next phase of his amateur career.

Despite his long-term professional aspirations, the immediate priority remains the Olympic qualification process. Makin is fully aware that the next year will be crucial in securing his place at the Los Angeles Games. He is preparing for a demanding schedule of competitions that will determine his eligibility.

“I’m looking forward to a busy end of the year and a massive focus to next year,” Makin concluded, signalling his readiness for the challenges ahead. The transition to the 80kg weight class will be the first major step in this qualification campaign. As he builds his new physique, Makin remains focused on delivering consistent performances on the international stage.

The boxing community will be watching closely as Makin navigates this transition. His ability to adapt to the new weight class while maintaining his competitive edge will be key to his Olympic prospects. With a proven track record of medal-winning performances, he enters this new chapter with considerable momentum and confidence.