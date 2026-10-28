Man Utd players return to training amid Carrick uncertainty

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 28, 2026 at 7:30 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Manchester United players are set to return to training at Carrington on Tuesday, yet significant uncertainty remains over whether Michael Carrick will retain his position as head coach. The squad was granted a scheduled day off following Sunday’s heavy 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford, a result that has intensified scrutiny on the club’s leadership. This loss marks the eighth consecutive game without a win for United across all competitions, compounding the pressure on the current management structure.

While the first team rested, key figures within the club’s hierarchy convened at the training base on Monday to discuss the path forward. Omar Berrada, the chief executive, and Jason Wilcox, the director of football, met at Carrington to deliberate on the next steps following the damaging result. Their discussions were reportedly focused on the immediate future of the head coach role and the broader strategic direction of the football department.

Michael Carrick was present at the training ground on Monday, arriving just before 2pm to observe the club’s U21 side in a behind-closed-doors fixture against Hull City. Witnesses noted an awkward atmosphere at the facility, with the director of football and chief executive arriving early in the morning while Carrick watched the academy match. It is understood that no direct talks occurred between Carrick and Wilcox during this period, leaving the head coach’s immediate future in doubt.

The timing of the meetings has raised questions about the urgency of the club’s decision-making process. Wilcox was seen leaving Carrington around 4.30pm, with Carrick departing shortly after at approximately 4.45pm. The absence of a formal meeting between the two senior figures suggests that the hierarchy is taking a cautious approach to any potential personnel changes.

The 3-0 loss to Bournemouth was particularly damaging, as it followed a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como that saw captain Bruno Fernandes dropped to the bench. Fernandes had publicly questioned Carrick’s tactics after the Italian fixture, adding a layer of internal tension to the club’s poor form. This sequence of results has extended United’s winless run to eight games, a period that has severely impacted their standing in the Premier League.

Under Carrick’s stewardship, United have recorded their worst start to a Premier League season in recent memory. The club currently sits 16th in the table, having accumulated just seven points from their first seven matches. They are now only one point adrift of the relegation zone, a precarious position that contrasts sharply with the club’s ambitions at the start of the campaign.

The current situation stands in stark contrast to the initial period of Carrick’s appointment in January 2026, when he took over following the sacking of Ruben Amorim. Carrick delivered a remarkable run of results during that spell, winning 12 of his first 17 matches to guide United to a third-place finish in the Premier League. This success secured a return to the Champions League and earned him a nomination for Premier League Manager of the Season.

Following this impressive performance, Carrick signed a new contract in May that runs until 2028, signalling the club’s long-term confidence in his abilities. However, the recent downturn in form has tested that confidence, with the hierarchy now weighing the options carefully. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the part-owner, is part of the decision-making group that must determine whether Carrick remains in charge or if a change is necessary.

Analysts suggest that the delay in making a definitive decision may be driven by a desire to secure a suitable replacement before any dismissal takes place. The worst-case scenario for the club would be sacking Carrick only to fail to agree a deal with a preferred successor, leaving the position in limbo for days or potentially weeks. Clubs often attempt to set up a replacement before removing the incumbent to avoid such administrative chaos.

Furthermore, the club is acutely aware of Carrick’s popularity among the Manchester United support, a sentiment that was made clear at Old Trafford. The management is likely considering how to handle any potential departure to ensure it is conducted humanely and respectfully, avoiding the kind of backlash seen in previous managerial exits. A careful approach is being taken to manage the narrative and maintain stability within the dressing room.

As the players return to training on Tuesday, the focus will be on regaining momentum on the pitch while the hierarchy finalises its strategic decisions. The coming days will be critical in determining whether Carrick continues his tenure or if United moves towards a new era in leadership. The club’s response to this crisis will be closely monitored by fans and pundits alike, with the stakes now higher than at any point in the season.