Putellas clinches third Ballon d’Or, boosts WSL profile

The award was presented on Monday in London, a city Putellas now calls home after completing a high‑profile transfer to the London City Lionesses. Her triumph caps a…

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 28, 2026 at 5:00 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Alexia Putellas has secured a record‑equalling third Women’s Ballon d’Or, becoming the first player from the Women’s Super League to claim football’s most prestigious individual accolade.

The award was presented on Monday in London, a city Putellas now calls home after completing a high‑profile transfer to the London City Lionesses. Her triumph caps a season in which she captained Barcelona to a historic quadruple.

During the season Putellas led Barcelona to a second quadruple in three years, adding Champions League glory to domestic success. She recorded 26 goals and 15 assists across club and country, underpinning the Catalan side’s dominance.

Her influence in Europe was especially pronounced, with 14 direct goal involvements in the Champions League – eight goals and six assists – cementing her reputation as a decisive playmaker on the continent’s biggest stage.

In July, Putellas completed a sensational move to the London City Lionesses, described as one of the biggest transfers in WSL history. The club forms part of Michele Kang’s multi‑club portfolio that also includes Washington Spirit and Olympique Lyonnais Féminin.

Since joining, the 32‑year‑old has contributed three goals and an assist in seven league appearances, immediately adding a new dimension to a side already recognised for its attacking flair.

The Women’s Super League has never previously boasted a Ballon d’Or winner, making Putellas’ presence a watershed moment for the competition. London City sit third in the table and are riding an eight‑game unbeaten run across all competitions.

She has already registered four goal involvements this term, while teammates such as Danielle van de Donk, Grace Geyoro and Delphine Cascarino have flourished under her guidance, contributing to the club’s status as one of the league’s most entertaining outfits.

Eder Maestre now regards Champions League qualification as a realistic target, a bold ambition for a club barely seven years old. Putellas’ arrival has intensified the rivalry with established powers Manchester City and Chelsea, both of which have historically dominated the league’s commercial and on‑field landscape.

London’s concentration of WSL talent – with half the division situated within a 36‑mile radius – means the capital is poised to attract heightened media attention and new commercial partners. Putellas’ Ballon d’Or win gives the league a fresh focal point, potentially reshaping the narrative for supporters across the UK.