Australia careers on the line in Cape Town Test decider

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✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 28, 2026 at 9:45 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Australia face a defining moment in Cape Town, where a defeat in the series decider could effectively end the Test careers of several key players. The Baggy Greens are preparing for their first match in the city since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, a period that previously paused the professional trajectories of multiple cricketers. With the series locked at 1-1 following South Africa’s innings victory in Gqeberha, the pressure is mounting significantly.

The tourists were humbled in the second Test, being dismissed for just 99 in their first innings before losing by an innings and 31 runs. This collapse has left the Australian batting lineup looking fragile and vulnerable ahead of the final encounter. A failure to respond in Cape Town could trigger a media reaction far more abrasive than the sandpaper incident that defined the 2018 tour.

The Australian batting unit has struggled consistently, managing only three individual fifty-plus scores during the current South African series. Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, and one other player accounted for these limited contributions, highlighting a broader lack of depth. In the 4-1 Ashes series against England last winter, the side relied heavily on Head, Steve Smith, and Alex Carey to hold the innings together while others toiled.

Steve Smith, who received a ban for his role as skipper in the 2018 scandal alongside Cameron Bancroft and David Warner, has also experienced a stutter in form. He has recorded three innings in the 20s and a score of three during recent matches. A neck problem hampered his performance in Gqeberha, and he now faces a late fitness test before the winner-takes-all finale.

Marnus Labuschagne may have one final innings to secure his place in the Australian Test team. Former captain Ricky Ponting previously branded Labuschagne’s position as “untenable” after a lean return from Bangladesh left him without a Test century in 43 innings. That drought has now extended to 47 innings, stretching back to the 2023 Ashes in England.

Despite being born in South Africa, Labuschagne has struggled to convert starts into substantial scores, reaching the 30s in three of his four outings here. His recent dismissals have included being pinned lbw, sliced loosely to cover, and brilliantly caught by Simon Harmer at gully. A particularly controversial dismissal occurred when he holed out to long-on in the second innings of the second Test, a game Australia were attempting to save.

The release of Nic Maddinson from the squad has intensified scrutiny on head selector George Bailey. Maddinson, 34, had not played a first-class game since March 2025 due to a testicular cancer diagnosis, raising questions about the selection process. Matthew Hayden accused the selectors of “disrespecting first-class cricket” and “promoting the greatest pile of mediocrity that we’ve seen in a generation of cricket” when Maddinson was initially chosen.

Maddinson’s performance in this series has been poor, with an average of just 14 from four knocks. He amassed only 56 runs, with 48 of those coming in a single innings that also included a 33-ball duck, a four-ball duck, and a 10-ball eight. Matt Renshaw is now poised to open the batting alongside Travis Head in Cape Town, replacing the jettisoned batter.

South Africa, by contrast, possess a reliable source of runs in captain Temba Bavuma, who is averaging 49.95 across his last 28 Tests. His brilliant 179 from 334 balls in Gqeberha was scored after he came in at 12-2, a crucial contribution that steadied the Proteas. Bavuma was at the other end as the team slumped to 110-6 before pushing them to 425-9, ultimately celebrating his 12th win in 14 Tests as skipper.

The Proteas have a strong chance to extend their winning streak to 13 from 15 matches unless Australia can produce an unexpected performance. Unlike the 2018 tour, any Australian victory would have to be achieved strictly within the rules of the game. The third and final Test of the series is scheduled to begin at 8am on Tuesday, with coverage starting at 7.30am.