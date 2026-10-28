Fearnley retires injured to give Fery Vienna Open win

Arthur Fery advances to the second round after Jacob Fearnley retired with an injury. Harriet Dart also wins in Guangzhou.

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 28, 2026 at 8:15 am 📖 5 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Arthur Fery secured his place in the second round of the Vienna Open following a dramatic first-round exit by his compatriot, Jacob Fearnley. The British No 1 retired with an unspecified injury after trailing 5-1 in the opening set, handing his fellow countryman a crucial victory. This development allows Fery to progress safely to the next stage of the prestigious ATP tournament.

The match between the two British singles players turned on a pivotal moment in the early stages of the contest. Fearnley was broken by Fery in just his second service game, setting the tone for a difficult start. Fery capitalised on this early advantage, winning the next two games on the bounce to establish a commanding lead.

The British No 1 appeared set to consign his opponent to a comprehensive first-set defeat as the scoreline widened. However, Fearnley abruptly put a stop to the contest, shaking the umpire’s hand before retiring. The withdrawal was attributed to an unspecified injury, ending the tie before it could reach a decisive conclusion.

With the retirement confirmed, Fery now advances to face a formidable opponent in the second round. He is scheduled to play the winner of the match between No 6 seed Francis Tiafoe and Lorenzo Musetti. This upcoming fixture presents a significant challenge for the British player, given his recent history with the Italian.

Fery previously lost to Musetti in straight sets during the US Open, making this potential rematch a high-stakes encounter. The outcome of the Tiafoe-Musetti tie will determine the calibre of opposition Fery faces as he continues his campaign in Vienna. The tournament remains a key event on the autumn tour, drawing top-tier talent from across the globe.

Meanwhile, Harriet Dart maintained her impressive winning form at the Guangzhou Open in China. The British number five defeated Russian qualifier Tatiana Prozorova in a tightly contested three-set battle. The final scoreline was 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, securing Dart’s passage to the second round.

Dart has now won her third successive match at the event, having also overcome two qualifiers in previous rounds. Her resilience was tested in a see-saw encounter against the world number 123, where both players struggled to hold serve consistently. The match lasted two hours and 15 minutes, showcasing the intensity of the competition.

In the deciding set, Dart broke serve three times to open up a 5-2 lead. She then served out to seal the victory, demonstrating her ability to close out high-pressure situations. This performance underscores her growing confidence on the WTA Tour as she navigates the latter stages of the season.

Dart’s next opponent in the last 16 will be determined by the outcome of another first-round match. She is set to face either Uzbekistan’s Polina Kudermetova or Indonesia’s Janice Tjen. Both potential opponents present distinct tactical challenges for the British player.

Kudermetova brings experience and power to the court, while Tjen offers a different style of play. Dart will need to adapt her strategy to overcome whichever player emerges from their tie. The Guangzhou Open provides a valuable opportunity for British players to gain ranking points and match fitness.

British teenager Mika Stojsavljevic suffered a heavy first-round defeat at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. The 17-year-old lost 6-1, 6-2 to Filipino world number 19 Alexandra Eala in just one hour and 15 minutes. The young player was given a wildcard entry into the WTA 500 tournament.

Stojsavljevic, who won the girls’ singles title at the 2024 US Open, was broken twice in both sets by the more experienced Eala. The result highlights the significant gap in experience and ranking between the two players. Despite the defeat, the teenager continues to gain valuable exposure on the professional circuit.

The rapid loss underscores the difficulty of competing against top-20 players in such a short timeframe. Eala’s dominance on the court was evident from the opening games, as she controlled the pace of the match. Stojsavljevic’s journey in Tokyo ended quickly, but the experience will be crucial for her development.

The results from Vienna, Guangzhou, and Tokyo reflect the intense competition across the global tennis calendar. British players are actively participating in multiple tournaments simultaneously, aiming to secure ranking points. The autumn season is critical for players looking to position themselves for the year-end events.

Fery’s progression in Vienna offers a positive note for British men’s tennis, while Dart’s success in China highlights the strength of the women’s team. The retirement of Fearnley, however, serves as a reminder of the physical demands placed on professional athletes. Injuries can abruptly end promising campaigns, affecting both players and their support teams.

As the tour continues, fans will closely monitor the performances of these British representatives. The upcoming matches will test their resilience and tactical acumen against some of the world’s best. The results from these events will shape the narrative of the remaining weeks on the professional circuit.