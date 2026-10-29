Carmarthenshire Council issues tax reminder and scam warning

📷 Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 29, 2026 at 12:15 am 📖 6 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Carmarthenshire County Council has issued a direct digital reminder to residents with outstanding council tax balances, urging them to address their accounts immediately to avoid further financial penalties. The notification was distributed via text message from the sender ID ‘Carms CC’, targeting individuals who have fallen behind on their scheduled payments. This proactive measure aims to resolve arrears before they escalate into more severe statutory recovery actions.

The message explicitly states that the recipient currently has an “outstanding matter” with the local authority. Residents are directed to visit the official Carmarthenshire.gov.wales website to view specific details regarding their account status. The council emphasises that ignoring this communication could lead to additional complications for the household’s finances.

While the text message is a genuine communication from the county council, officials have simultaneously warned residents to remain highly vigilant against a surge in related fraud attempts. Scammers are circulating deceptive messages claiming to be from the council, often falsely stating that council tax accounts are in credit or that balances remain unpaid. These fraudulent communications are designed to trick residents into revealing personal information or clicking on malicious links.

To protect themselves, residents are advised to scrutinise the origin of any electronic communication they receive. If an email does not originate from an official @carmarthenshire.gov.uk email address or link directly to a Carmarthenshire.gov.uk webpage, it is highly likely to be a scam. The council strongly advises against clicking on links or downloading attachments from suspicious or unknown senders.

Residents who suspect they have received a fraudulent message are encouraged to report the incident to the UK Government’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). This reporting service helps authorities track and dismantle cybercrime networks targeting local communities. By forwarding suspected scam emails to the designated NCSC address, residents contribute to the broader effort to secure digital infrastructure.

For those with genuine concerns regarding their council tax accounts, direct contact with the council is the recommended course of action. Residents can reach the council tax team via email or by calling the dedicated line on 01267 234567. This direct channel ensures that queries are handled by verified officials who can provide accurate account information.

Cllr Alun Lenny, the Cabinet Member for Resources at Carmarthenshire County Council, highlighted the practical benefits of responding to these reminders promptly. He noted that the service can prevent statutory recovery notices, such as formal council tax reminders, from being issued. Early engagement helps residents avoid paying expensive additional costs that accumulate as arrears grow.

Lenny further explained that timely action helps prevent residents from falling into deeper financial difficulty. “This service can prevent statutory recovery notices such as council tax reminders being issued, may help residents to avoid paying expensive costs and helps to prevent residents falling into further arrears,” he stated. The initiative is designed to support households in managing their obligations without the stress of formal enforcement proceedings.

The Cabinet Member also urged the public to maintain a high level of awareness regarding potential scam communications. He encouraged residents to contact the council’s council tax team if they are unsure about the authenticity of any message they receive. This approach ensures that legitimate queries are resolved while fraudulent attempts are identified and reported.

Residents are advised to rely solely on official council channels for information regarding their tax liabilities. The council’s website provides comprehensive guidance on payment options and account management. By staying informed and cautious, residents can protect their financial well-being and personal data.

The council’s dual approach of reminding residents of outstanding balances while warning against scams reflects a broader strategy to enhance financial security. This method supports community resilience by providing clear, authoritative guidance during a period of increased digital fraud. Residents are reminded that official communications will always align with the council’s verified digital identity.

For further details on council tax obligations and scam prevention, residents are directed to visit the Carmarthenshire County Council website. The platform offers up-to-date information on payment schedules and contact details for the council tax team. Engaging with these official resources ensures that residents receive accurate and reliable assistance.

The initiative underscores the importance of digital literacy in managing public services. As local authorities increasingly use digital channels for communication, the risk of impersonation by fraudsters also rises. Carmarthenshire County Council remains committed to safeguarding its residents through clear communication and robust security measures.

Residents should continue to monitor their inboxes and text messages for any further official communications. Any doubts about the legitimacy of a message should be resolved by contacting the council directly. This proactive stance helps maintain trust between the local authority and the communities it serves.

The council’s reminder serves as a crucial step in managing local finances effectively. By addressing arrears early, households can avoid the burden of statutory recovery processes. The emphasis on scam awareness ensures that residents are equipped to navigate the digital landscape safely.

Cllr Lenny’s comments reinforce the council’s dedication to supporting residents through financial challenges. The combination of practical assistance and security advice provides a comprehensive framework for managing council tax. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these resources to ensure their accounts remain in good standing.

The ongoing dialogue between the council and residents is essential for maintaining transparent and efficient public services. By staying informed, residents can make better financial decisions and protect themselves from potential fraud. The council’s proactive measures reflect a commitment to community welfare and digital safety.

As the financial year progresses, the council will continue to monitor account statuses and issue reminders as necessary. This consistent approach helps to manage arrears effectively and supports long-term financial stability for households. Residents are reminded that timely action is key to avoiding unnecessary penalties and complications.

The National Wales continues to monitor developments in local governance and public safety. Residents are advised to stay alert and rely on official channels for all matters concerning council tax and digital security. This vigilance is vital in an era where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated and widespread.