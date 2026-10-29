Wolff reveals Antonelli’s ‘tears’ to title turnaround

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 29, 2026 at 11:15 am 📖 5 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has described the dramatic turnaround of Kimi Antonelli as “extremely satisfying” as the 20-year-old Italian prepares to secure the 2026 Formula 1 world title this weekend. A top-nine finish in Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix will ensure Antonelli becomes the sport’s youngest world champion, breaking Sebastian Vettel’s long-standing record by three years. The achievement marks a stunning reversal of fortune for the rookie, who struggled significantly during his debut season with the Silver Arrows.

Wolf recalled the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix as a particularly low point, noting that Antonelli was in tears after being eliminated in the first qualifying session. “The many people that said last year after nine races without points, he shouldn’t be in a Mercedes,” Wolff stated, referencing the external criticism the young driver faced. He added that voices from other teams suggested Antonelli “shouldn’t even be in Formula 1,” a sentiment that made the current success all the more poignant.

The team principal acknowledged that the path to redemption was not easy, but the results speak for themselves. “And all of that now is extremely satisfying to see what he’s able to deliver, how he’s working with the team, with Bono [Antonelli’s engineer Peter Bonnington] and yielding the results,” Wolff explained. He emphasised that while the journey was difficult, the outcome has been worth the wait for the entire Mercedes organisation.

Despite the clear improvement, Wolff admitted he remains mystified by the specific changes that occurred during the winter break. “It’s been 30 or more years that I’ve tried to understand racing drivers’ brains and I still don’t know what has happened over the winter,” he confessed. The Mercedes boss credited Antonelli’s ability to process information and deliver outstanding performances that were not initially anticipated by the team.

Wolff believes the regulatory reset for the 2026 season may have inadvertently benefited the Italian driver. “I think maybe it was to his benefit that the regulations were all new,” he noted, pointing out that the previous cars had been in existence for four years. “The other drivers were used to it,” Wolff added, suggesting that the fresh start allowed Antonelli to establish his own approach without the baggage of previous setups.

The new regulations provided a level playing field where Antonelli could apply his natural ease and mindset. “And he just made it stick with his easiness, with his mindset, with his easiness of approaching things,” Wolff observed. This fresh start appears to have unlocked a level of performance that surprised even those closest to the driver.

Wolff highlighted a specific moment in Austin that illustrated Antonelli’s mature approach to the championship battle. The Italian driver visited the team principal’s office before getting ready for the race, sitting on the sofa to share his thoughts. “I’m going to enjoy this one.

And isn’t it funny? I’m not thinking at all about the championship,” Antonelli reportedly said during that conversation.

Wolff encouraged the driver to maintain that relaxed attitude, reminding him of the privilege of his position. “Well, exactly stick to that attitude. You have the best job in the world.

Don’t forget that,” Wolff replied. This mental clarity has been a key factor in Antonelli’s consistent performance throughout the season.

The team principal expressed his delight at the driver’s current form, joking about the celebrations that await if the title is secured. “So, I’m happy that, 99.9 per cent, he still needs to finish the race in Mexico,” Wolff said. “So, it’s either going to be a big tequila party or if it’s not a tequila party, then it’s going to be Caipirinha the weekend afterwards.

The lighthearted remark underscores the team’s confidence in their driver’s ability to close out the season successfully.

Kimi Antonelli has won nine races this season and has consistently held the upper hand over his Mercedes team-mate George Russell. While his victory in Austin was a surprise following Max Verstappen’s previous two wins, Antonelli remains focused on finishing the season strongly. “The perfect way would be to finish off in style and enjoy the rest of the season,” he told Sky Sports F1.

The Italian driver acknowledged the closeness of the championship but insisted his mindset has remained unchanged. “I’m very well aware it’s very close but the mindset hasn’t changed,” Antonelli stated. “I want to finish the season on a high in order to have high hopes in 2027.

He emphasised the importance of concluding the current campaign on a positive note before looking towards next year.

Antonelli admitted that his rapid success has been a “good surprise,” but he credits his support network for his stability. “I’m very lucky because I have a very good group of people around me,” he explained, mentioning his father and performance coach. “I just have a great group of people around me that help me to be more relaxed and not worry about these kinds of things.

This support system has allowed him to block out external noise and focus on performance.

The Mexico City Grand Prix takes place this weekend, with practice sessions beginning on Friday. The race will determine whether Antonelli secures the title in Mexico or if the battle continues to the final round. Fans can follow every session live, with the Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday evening.

The atmosphere in the paddock is electric as the youngest champion in history prepares to make his mark on the record books.