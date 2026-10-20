Boulter Overcomes Rain Delays to Reach Japan Open Second Round

Katie Boulter beats Himeno Sakatsume 6-3 6-1 after weather interruptions, setting up a clash with Viktorija Golubic.

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 8:16 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Britain’s world No 58 Katie Boulter secured a place in the second round of the Japan Open after a rain‑hit showdown in Osaka, defeating home wildcard Himeno Sakatsume 6‑3 6‑1.

The victory, achieved in one hour and 32 minutes, propels Boulter into a quarter‑final clash with Swiss player Viktorija Golubic.

Monday’s first‑round match was halted after only three games when torrential rain swept the open‑air venue, leaving Sakatsume ahead 2‑1.

Play resumed briefly before a second suspension intervened with Boulter leading 6‑3 3‑1 and holding a 40‑30 advantage.

When courts reopened on Tuesday, the Englishwoman seized control, winning seven of eight service games and converting five of nine break‑point chances.

Her dominant performance sealed a 6‑3 6‑1 win, confirming a swift end to the contest.

Boulter’s triumph brings her record to an even 20‑20 across her last 40 matches, a modest boost after a sparse schedule.

She has featured in only three matches since 30 September, following early exits at the China Open (second round) and Wuhan Open (first round).

In Belgium, Jacob Fearnley impressed with a 6‑3 6‑0 demolition of France’s Hugo Gaston, keeping Britain’s hopes alive on the European circuit.

Conversely, Toby Samuel fell 6‑3 7‑6 (7‑3) to sixth seed Zizou Bergs, while Arthur Fery was edged out 6‑3 7‑6 (7‑2) by qualifier Borna Gojo in Lyon.

Cameron Norrie also suffered a 6‑3 3‑6 6‑3 defeat at the hands of Benjamin Bonzi, underscoring a challenging week for the British contingent.

Polish star Iga Świątek announced her withdrawal from the Ningbo Open in China, confirming the end of her season.

“This has been one of the most demanding seasons of my career… I’ve decided to end my season here,” she wrote, adding she will miss the season‑ending WTA Finals for the first time since 2019.

Boulter now prepares for her encounter with Golubic, while the Japan Open continues to showcase top talent across both tours.

All action remains available live on Sky Sports Tennis throughout the week, alongside concurrent events in Kazakhstan, France and Belgium.