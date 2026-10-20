LeBron James debuts for Sixers in Knicks showdown

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 7:45 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

LeBron James will step onto the court in a Philadelphia jersey for the first time when the 76ers travel to Madison Square Garden to face defending champions New York Knicks on opening night of the 2026/27 NBA season. The clash, billed as a super‑team showdown, kicks off at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, with Sky Sports Main Event broadcasting live.

Sky Sports will open the evening with the Boston Celtics hosting the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m., before the headline fixture. The NBA regular season stretches across 169 days and features 1,230 games, but the first night promises the biggest draw of the campaign.

Philadelphia arrive with a revamped roster that pairs James, 42, with All‑Star centre Joel Embiid, creating a frontcourt that collectively holds five MVP awards. The starting five also includes point guard Tyrese Maxey, rookie wing VJ Edgecombe and former Boston star Jaylen Brown, acquired in a trade that sent Paul George and draft picks to the Sixers.

May saw the Sixers lift the spirits of their fans after Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey led a dramatic Game 7 victory over the Boston Celtics, overturning a 3‑1 deficit to win the series 4‑3 – the franchise’s first postseason series win against their rivals since 1982.

That triumph was short‑lived; the eventual champion Knicks swept Philadelphia in four straight games, condemning the Sixers to a second‑round exit they have not escaped since 2001. The new roster will be eager to rewrite that narrative.

James told reporters at the Sixers’ pre‑season media day, “I didn’t leave my family [in Los Angeles] to lose in the second round.” He added, “I know that for sure.” Work needs to be done, and I’m ready to get to work.

The veteran has already begun shifting from primary scorer to facilitator, describing his 2025/26 season with the Lakers as “pretty cool” to play as the third scoring option. This evolution will be tested against a Knicks side that thrives on depth and collective play.

Head coach Nick Nurse faces the task of balancing a starting five in which four players average over 20 points per game. Defensive cohesion will be crucial, as Edgecombe, praised for his rookie‑year defence, will need support from the more offensively‑inclined stars.

“The key to their success will be whether head coach Nick Nurse can find a sense of balance in a starting five that features four players averaging over 20 points a night,” the Sixers’ camp noted, underscoring the tactical challenge ahead.

New York’s championship run rested on a roster built over several years, emphasising depth and a team‑first mentality centred on star guard Jalen Brunson. Brunson, once overlooked in the draft, has become the face of a franchise that broke a 53‑year title drought.

Three core players – Brunson, guard Josh Hart and forward Mikal Bridges – shared a national‑college championship at Villanova, now entering their third season together in New York. Their chemistry, described as “championship‑level,” will be a benchmark for Philadelphia’s new super‑team.

New York retained ten of its eleven core players, signalling confidence in the formula that delivered the title. The only new signing was former Sixers centre Andre Drummond, who joined on a veteran’s minimum after Mitchell Robinson departed for the Celtics on a three‑year, £35.6 million contract.

“We’re all excited for the opportunity to do it again,” Hart told reporters on media day. “You guys will see that with how we conduct ourselves and how we play, that we’re not satisfied with one.” The message is clear: the Knicks aim to defend their crown against the league’s most talked‑about roster.

The opening‑night result could set the tone for the Eastern Conference. An early win for Philadelphia would signal that their aggressive rebuild can challenge established powers, while a Knicks victory would reinforce the value of continuity and depth.

Both teams will be under intense scrutiny from a raucous New York crowd, eager to see whether the Sixers’ star‑laden line‑up can translate hype into performance, or if the defending champions will prove that chemistry outweighs marquee signings.

Fans across the UK can watch the Sixers‑Knicks clash live on Sky Sports Main Event from 11 p.m., with the tip‑off scheduled for midnight. The game follows the earlier Boston‑Detroit matchup on Sky Sports at 8 p.m., offering a full night of NBA action.

Sky Sports recommends using the Chrome browser for the most accessible video player, ensuring viewers can follow every moment of the league’s most anticipated opening night.