Anna Stembridge appointed England netball head coach

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 4:49 pm 📖 5 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Anna Stembridge has been officially appointed as the new head coach of the England netball team, a role she will hold through to the 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney. This marks her second stint in charge of the Vitality Roses, following her initial tenure from 2011 to 2015. Her appointment comes after a period of significant transition within the national setup, solidifying her leadership position for the upcoming international cycle.

The former Wales international, who earned 45 caps for her home nation, previously led England to historic success during her first term. Under her guidance, the side secured a landmark series win over Australia in 2013, a milestone that remains a defining moment in the team’s history. Her return to the top job reflects the governing body’s confidence in her tactical acumen and long-term vision for the sport.

Stembridge’s journey back to the head coach’s chair has been gradual but steady over the past year. She joined the coaching staff as an assistant coach in September 2024, working closely with the senior management team. Her role expanded significantly in March when she stepped in as interim head coach following the sudden departure of her predecessor.

The change in leadership was precipitated by the shock resignation of Jess Thirlby, who stepped down four months prior to the 2026 Commonwealth Games. This abrupt exit left the team in a state of flux during a critical preparation period for the major multi-sport event. Stembridge’s interim leadership provided stability during this turbulent phase, allowing the squad to focus on their competitive objectives.

The Vitality Roses competed in Glasgow, where they finished in fourth place after a defeat to Australia in the bronze medal match. The result highlighted the intense competition at the top of the global netball rankings and the high stakes of international fixtures. Despite the loss, the team’s performance demonstrated the resilience and depth of the current squad under the new coaching structure.

Stembridge’s experience in high-pressure environments has been a key factor in her selection for the permanent role. Having navigated the team through the Commonwealth Games cycle, she possesses a deep understanding of the athletes’ capabilities and the tactical demands of elite competition. Her familiarity with the group has allowed for a seamless transition from interim to permanent leadership.

The new coaching setup for the 2027 World Cup cycle includes two distinguished former internationals who will support Stembridge. Sky Sports pundit Tamsin Greenway and Jo Harten have been named as key members of the staff, bringing a wealth of experience and insight to the team. Both women enjoyed successful careers playing for England, contributing to the nation’s reputation in the sport.

Greenway, who is also the head coach of the London Mavericks in the Netball Super League, brings recent tactical expertise to the role. She previously served as the head coach of Scotland from 2020 to 2023, gaining valuable experience in managing different national squads. Her dual role requires a careful balance of domestic and international responsibilities, a challenge that the governing body is prepared to manage.

Jo Harten, another former England international, will also play a pivotal role in the coaching team. She currently serves as the assistant coach for the NSW Swifts in Australia’s Super Netball League, one of the premier competitions in the world. Her presence in the Australian league provides valuable insight into the playing styles and strategies of a key rival nation.

England Netball has confirmed that it will work closely with both the London Mavericks and the NSW Swifts to support the coaches. This collaboration is designed to ensure that the coaches can effectively balance their domestic club duties with their international commitments. The partnership aims to maximise the availability of these experienced professionals for the national team’s training and match schedules.

Stembridge expressed her enthusiasm for the new challenge, emphasising the privilege of leading the national team. “It is an absolute honour to take on the role,” she stated, reflecting on the significance of the appointment. “When you talk about coaching ambitions, this is the ultimate one, so I feel very privileged.”

She highlighted the strong relationship she has built with the current group of athletes over several years. “I’ve been lucky enough to work with this group of athletes over a number of years, and I’m really excited to have been appointed to lead them to the Netball World Cup,” Stembridge added. Her comments underscore the continuity and trust that will underpin the team’s preparation for the 2027 tournament.

The appointment signals a clear direction for England netball as it prepares for the next major international competition. With a seasoned head coach and a supportive staff of former internationals, the team is well-positioned to compete at the highest level. The focus now shifts to long-term development and strategic planning ahead of the World Cup in Sydney.