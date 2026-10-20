Horner: Wolff and Mercedes finding life easier without me

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 4:03 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Christian Horner has suggested that his former rival Toto Wolff and the Mercedes team are navigating Formula 1 with a newfound ease in his absence, revealing that the intense rivalry that defined the sport for a decade has left a distinct void for the German manufacturer. Speaking ahead of the release of his autobiography, *Drive*, the former Red Bull team principal reflected on the competitive dynamic that saw Mercedes’ seven-year drivers’ title streak end in 2021, a period that culminated in his own dismissal from Red Bull in July 2025. Horner acknowledged that while the sport thrives on competition, the current landscape appears significantly less challenging for Wolff now that the former team principal is no longer in the pit lane.

The 52-year-old, who has been linked with several potential returns to the sport, stated: “Sport needs rivalry.” Toto and I had some great jousting over the years. There was never any malice behind it.

It was all sporting and he’s got it a bit easier at the moment, so he’s probably finding life a bit easier without me there. He noted that Mercedes have performed exceptionally well this season, with the team poised to reclaim both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships. Kimi Antonelli stands on the brink of becoming Formula 1’s youngest world champion as early as this weekend at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, a milestone that underscores the current dominance of the Silver Arrows.

Despite the speculation surrounding his next move, Horner remains in no rush to re-enter the high-pressure environment of Formula 1 team management. He has been associated with Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Alpine over the past year, yet he maintains a measured approach to any potential comeback. In a previous interview with *The Times*, Horner indicated that Ferrari was the only team he would consider joining without a significant ownership stake, describing the Italian marque as “the biggest brand in Formula 1” and “the dream.” This stance has fueled speculation that he could replace current team principal Frédéric Vasseur, a possibility Horner addressed with a degree of sympathy for his counterpart.

Addressing the media frenzy that surrounded the Vasseur speculation, Horner admitted: “I did feel very sorry for him [Vasseur] with the speculation it created because it came out of an interview about a month prior to when it was released, and it coincided, I think, with comments that were made at the track with a couple of the drivers.” He explained that the narrative “kind of ran away with itself,” causing unnecessary scrutiny for Vasseur during a difficult period for the Ferrari team. Horner emphasized his respect for Ferrari’s unique standing in the sport, noting that having led a competitive team, he understood the intense pressure and coverage that such speculation generates.

While business associates have reportedly held talks with Alpine regarding a potential stake in the Enstone-based outfit, Horner has played down the likelihood of an immediate move to the French team. He observed that the value of all 11 teams in Formula 1 has increased dramatically, making any acquisition a complex financial undertaking. “If the right opportunity in a team existed, I’d certainly consider it seriously,” he stated, adding that he does not currently see such an opportunity at Alpine. He maintained that while all teams should strive to win, their characters and make-ups differ significantly, and he is prepared to wait for the right circumstances to align.

Horner also addressed the possibility of reuniting with legendary designer Adrian Newey at Aston Martin, a team that has faced its own set of challenges this season. When asked if Newey might be hindering his potential return to the Silverstone-based team, Horner deflected the question, stating: “You have to ask Adrian that.” Adrian’s taken on a new challenge at Aston.

It’s a great team, it’s a great brand. He clarified that he is not actively chasing any specific opportunity, preferring to take a break from the demanding travel schedule that characterises the modern Formula 1 calendar. Having completed 404 consecutive races, Horner is currently prioritising time with his family while he “bides his time” and observes how the sport evolves.

As the Formula 1 season progresses towards its conclusion, the United States Grand Prix in Austin serves as the opening act for a triple-header in The Americas. The event offers a significant opportunity for Mercedes to secure their titles, a development that Horner acknowledges makes the current competitive landscape appear “a bit easy” for his former rivals. While his future remains undecided, Horner’s comments highlight the shifting power dynamics within the sport, with Mercedes currently enjoying a period of stability and success that contrasts sharply with the turbulent years of intense rivalry with Red Bull.