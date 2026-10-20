NFL Paris Debut Confirmed Amid Unrest

The NFL confirms its historic Paris debut is proceeding as planned, with the Saints facing the Steelers at Stade de France despite local riots.

📷 Photo credit: Sky Sports Football

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 20, 2026 at 4:53 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The NFL has confirmed that its historic debut in Paris is “all systems go” despite ongoing civil unrest across the French capital. New Orleans Saints will serve as the designated home team when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the nation’s first regular-season game at Stade de France. The match kicks off at 1pm on Sunday, with live coverage available on Sky Sports NFL.

This announcement comes after peaceful protests in Paris over the weekend were overshadowed by masked activists and vandals engaging in violence and looting. Brett Gosper, the NFL’s head of Europe and Asia-Pacific, stated that the league is prioritising the safety of fans and the two travelling teams. He emphasised that the league envisions no disruption to the scheduled fixture.

Gosper explained that the league maintains constant daily contact with French authorities to monitor the situation closely. “It hasn’t impacted it, but obviously we’re keeping a good eye on that and we’re in very constant daily contact with the French authorities on it,” he said. He added that current intelligence indicates the game will proceed without issue.

Players have also voiced their awareness of the local situation. Saints tight end Juwan Johnson noted that some family members were undecided about travelling to Paris, while Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker described the scenes in France as “crazy. Gosper reiterated that the safety of fans and players remains the high priority, ensuring no one is put at risk.

The selection of the Saints as the home team is rooted in a profound historical connection dating back to 1718. The city was founded by the French as La Nouvelle-Orléans before becoming the capital of French Louisiana in 1722. Two French engineers laid out the first 66 squares of a walled village that later evolved into the iconic French Quarter.

New Orleans preserved its French DNA throughout 40 years of Spanish rule, maintaining French language and culture. To this day, the city celebrates Bastille Day in honour of its French roots. Gosper highlighted this alignment, stating, “There’s a great alignment of culture and history between the Saints hosting a game here in the French market, for sure.

The NFL aims to transform general American football fans into loyal club supporters for the Saints in the French market. Gosper noted that the connection is widely understood by the French public, regardless of their historical knowledge. “It’s not like you have to be a history buff in France to understand that connection,” he explained.

The league plans to incorporate elements of Louisiana culture into the stadium experience to enhance the event’s personality. “We’ll see lots of touches of Louisiana and the Saints in the stadium,” Gosper said, adding that ceremonial activities will underline the significance of this first game in France. These efforts aim to create a unique atmosphere distinct from other international venues.

This Paris debut is part of a record-breaking international schedule for 2026, which features nine games in total. Paris joins Melbourne and Rio de Janeiro as debut host cities for the league this year. The NFL has identified approximately 12 potential new host cities based on fan size, broadcast revenue potential, and commercial viability.

Gosper confirmed that the league is in conversations with markets in Asia regarding prospective games, despite challenging time zones. The strategy involves developing these markets over a medium to long term rather than playing a single game and disappearing. “We don’t just want to play a game and disappear,” Gosper stated, emphasising the long-term investment in global audiences.

The Paris game follows three consecutive UK games held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley. The latter two matches were decided by last-second field goals in what were considered two of the NFL’s greatest international match-ups. Gosper described the impact of the NFL in London during this period as “magnificent.

He noted that the league likely had more impact in the UK this year than in recent years, with London embracing the sport. “London really does embrace the NFL,” Gosper said, expressing optimism for continued growth in the region. This success provides a strong foundation for the league’s expansion into new European markets.

For Gosper, the return to Stade de France holds personal significance following his tenure as chief executive of World Rugby. He was present in the stadium when France won the Rugby World Cup in 1998, an event that transformed the nation’s sporting identity. “I was actually in the stadium that day and how that transformed France’s idea of itself as a footballing nation,” he recalled.

The venue has since hosted major events, including Rugby World Cups and the Olympics. Gosper believes hosting an NFL game completes the stadium’s history as a multi-sport icon. “It’s the missing element that the Stade de France has not done yet,” he said, adding that this first game will reverberate wider than France itself.