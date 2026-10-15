Aberdyfi and Tywyn fire crews log hectic week

The crews tackled a scrap metal fire in Wrexham, a residential smoke alert and provided standby support during a major factory blaze, while trialling a new 4×4 appliance.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 15, 2026 at 7:10 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Firefighters from Aberdyfi and Tywyn fire stations logged a hectic week, responding to incidents from local calls to a major blaze in Wrexham. The two stations, covering a stretch of Mid‑Wales coastline, said the week tested crews’ capacity and highlighted the value of a new specialist vehicle.

“It’s been another busy and eventful week for our crews, with a new addition to Aberdyfi Fire Station and a number of incidents keeping us on our toes!” “This week saw the relocation of the Bremach 4×4 fire appliance to Aberdyfi Fire Station as part of an initial three-month trial.”

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“This specialist vehicle will enhance our operational capabilities, particularly when responding to incidents in difficult-to-access locations and challenging terrain.” “Our crews were initially mobilised to standby on Bala station, we were then proceeded to a large fire at a scrap metal recycling centre in Llay, Wrexham, supporting the response to a significant incident.”

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“On Friday evening, we were called to investigate reports of a smell of smoke at a property.” “Sunday saw our crew spending the entire day providing standby cover at Machynlleth Fire Station while firefighters tackled a major commercial factory blaze.”

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“Maintaining fire cover in neighbouring communities is a vital part of our role, ensuring emergency response capabilities remain available while other crews are committed to large-scale incidents.”

The Bremach 4×4 fire appliance was moved to Aberdyfi as part of an initial three‑month trial, intended to improve access to remote or difficult terrain. The trial follows a series of incidents where standard appliances struggled to reach sites on narrow lanes or steep tracks.

Early in the week crews were placed on standby at Bala fire station, ready to assist neighbouring units. Later they were dispatched to Llay in Wrexham, where a large fire broke out at a scrap metal recycling centre, prompting a joint response.

The Llay incident required several pumping appliances and specialist foam, with Aberdyfi and Tywyn crews working alongside West Midlands fire services. On Friday evening the crews were called to a residential property after reports of a faint smell of smoke, prompting a precautionary sweep.

Firefighters found no active fire but cleared the premises and advised the occupants on fire safety measures. Sunday saw the teams provide full‑day standby cover at Machynlleth fire station while that crew tackled a major blaze at a commercial factory.

The factory fire, described as one of the largest in the region this year, required multiple aerial platforms and a prolonged water supply. The spokesperson thanked the volunteers, their families and employers, noting that the on‑call nature of the role demands a delicate balance between personal commitments and public duty.

The week’s activity underscores the importance of regional cooperation and the potential benefits of the Bremach trial as crews continue to protect North Wales communities.