Deadline near for Carmarthenshire homelessness strategy input

Residents and providers have until 14 Oct to shape Carmarthenshire’s four‑year homelessness and housing support plan, with online survey now open.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 11, 2026 at 11:40 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Residents, landlords and support groups have until Wednesday 14 October to submit their views on Carmarthenshire County Council’s four‑year Homelessness and Housing Support Programme Strategy.

The strategy, covering 2027‑2031, will set the framework for preventing homelessness and improving assistance for households at risk of losing their homes across the county.

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The council has opened an online consultation that welcomes input from anyone who has experienced homelessness, faced housing difficulties or works in the sector.

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Participants may respond in English or Welsh, with translation help offered for those who need it.

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“Preventing homelessness and ensuring people can access the support they need is a priority for Carmarthenshire County Council,” said Cllr Emlyn Schiavone, Cabinet Member for Homes.

The consultation is not limited to personal stories; it also seeks feedback on barriers that stop people from accessing existing services.

Landlords are asked to comment on tenancy challenges, while community groups are invited to highlight gaps in outreach and prevention programmes.

Data from the survey will be combined with demographic trends and recent housing market analysis to gauge current demand and forecast future pressures.

These findings will feed directly into both the strategic document and an accompanying action plan that will outline concrete steps for the next five years.

In addition to the online questionnaire, the council will run targeted focus groups and engagement sessions for organisations that work closely with vulnerable households.

All feedback will be considered before the final strategy is drafted and submitted to the Welsh Government for approval.

The Welsh Government’s endorsement is required before the plan can be implemented, meaning the council’s recommendations will shape regional policy as well as local service delivery.

Officials stress that the consultation is a rare opportunity for people with lived experience to influence how resources are allocated and how services are designed.

“We want to hear from those who have navigated the system first‑hand, so decisions are grounded in real‑world challenges,” the council’s housing team explained.

Responses are accepted via a dedicated online portal, which remains open until the close of business on 14 October.

Stakeholders are urged to act promptly, as the deadline marks the final chance for community input before the strategy moves to the next stage of development.