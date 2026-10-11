Pembs Dragons U18 debut shows promise despite defeat

Pembrokeshire’s new girls’ rugby side impressed with determination in a 36‑19 loss to Ceredigion, earning praise and individual awards.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 11, 2026 at 11:25 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembrokeshire’s newest girls’ rugby side, the Pembs Dragons Under‑18s, recorded a spirited debut on Saturday, falling 36‑19 to Ceredigion in their inaugural fixture.

The match, played at Haverfordwest Rugby Football Club, marked a milestone for the county’s developing women’s rugby pathway, giving a group of young athletes their first taste of senior competition.

Advertisement

Despite the loss, the Dragons displayed a level of determination that impressed spectators and officials alike.

Advertisement

“A brilliant performance from start to finish,” said a representative of Haverfordwest Rugby Football Club, highlighting the team’s energy and commitment throughout the game.

Advertisement

Mid‑field forward Laura Cichon earned the Forward of the Match award for her relentless work at the breakdown and her ability to win crucial ball.

In the backline, Matilda Furlong was singled out as Back of the Match, praised for her incisive running and solid defence.

Coach Nicole Davies, who leads the side, noted that the players “showed great enthusiasm and a willingness to learn,” adding that the experience will serve as a foundation for future improvement.

Assistant coaches Jamie Furlong, Ian Morgans and Tom Johnston each contributed to the preparation, focusing on skill development and tactical awareness during the week‑long training programme.

Training sessions are held every Thursday from 6.30pm to 8pm at the club’s facilities, offering a structured environment for the squad to refine their abilities.

The Dragons welcome girls in school Years 12 and 13, encouraging those with no prior rugby experience to join a supportive team setting.

Team manager Clodagh Llewhellin and Suzanne Davies remain the primary contacts for interested players, providing information on registration and training logistics.

Local schools have already expressed interest in the programme, seeing it as an avenue to broaden sporting opportunities for young women in the region.

Community leaders view the launch of the U18 side as a positive step toward increasing female participation in traditionally male‑dominated sports.

The match against Ceredigion, a well‑established side, offered a realistic benchmark for the Dragons, exposing areas for growth such as set‑piece execution and defensive organisation.

Post‑match analysis highlighted the need for greater cohesion in the backline, while also noting the promising handling skills displayed by several newcomers.

Head coach Davies stressed that the focus will now shift to building on the positives, with upcoming fixtures scheduled against neighbouring counties later in the season.

She added that the squad’s resilience after a challenging first game bodes well for the development of a competitive team capable of challenging for honours in the coming years.

Parents of the players have praised the club’s inclusive approach, noting that the environment fosters both athletic development and personal confidence.

The Dragons’ debut underscores a growing appetite for girls’ rugby across Pembrokeshire, aligning with wider Welsh Rugby Union initiatives aimed at expanding the women’s game.

As the season progresses, the team hopes to attract further talent, reinforcing the pathway from school‑level participation to senior county representation.

With a solid foundation now laid, the Pembs Dragons Under‑18s are poised to become a cornerstone of the county’s sporting landscape, offering young women a platform to excel in rugby.