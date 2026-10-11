Tenby calls for extra trains for major events

South Pembrokeshire Rail Action Group urges Transport for Wales to add services for Ironman Wales and other high‑traffic events, citing congestion relief.

Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Sioned Davies (West Wales & Rural Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 11, 2026 at 11:25 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Transport for Wales has been adding extra services for high‑profile events in the capital, prompting the South Pembrokeshire Rail Action Group to question why similar provision is not made for Tenby.

Recent weeks have seen longer trains and additional services between Swansea and Cardiff to cope with the Cardiff Half Marathon and the Wales v Denmark football match.

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SPRAG points out that the same logic could be applied to the coastal town, which hosts a calendar of events that draw thousands of visitors.

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“Putting on additional trains for major events makes perfect sense,” the group wrote in its latest postcard to supporters.

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“Transport for Wales knows when thousands of extra passengers are likely to travel, so it plans ahead and provides additional capacity.”

Tenby’s schedule includes the Ironman Wales triathlon, a weekend that routinely attracts a global field of athletes and spectators.

“Tenby has a calendar full of events which create entirely predictable surges in visitors,” SPRAG argued.

“Ironman Wales is perhaps the most obvious example, but there are also major summer weekends, sporting events, festivals and bank holidays when everyone knows well in advance that considerably more people will be travelling into and out of the town.”

The group stresses that rail is uniquely suited to handle these peaks, reducing road congestion on the town’s narrow streets.

“The railway is particularly well placed to carry those visitors.” Every additional person arriving by train is potentially one fewer car trying to enter Tenby, one fewer vehicle looking for somewhere to park and a little less pressure on already busy local roads.”

SPRAG’s appeal is not a critique of the capital’s service enhancements but a call for parity in planning for predictable demand elsewhere.

It notes that the extra capacity in Cardiff was introduced after feedback from previous events, suggesting a similar consultative approach could benefit Tenby.

Transport for Wales has not yet issued a formal response to the request, but its recent collaboration with Great Western Railway demonstrates a willingness to adjust services when demand spikes.

Local businesses in Tenby have welcomed the idea, citing the potential for smoother visitor flows and reduced parking pressure during peak periods.

Council officials have previously highlighted the strain on the town’s road network during events such as the Ironman, which can see over 10,000 participants and supporters converge on the seaside resort.

Rail users currently rely on the limited weekday service that runs between Pembroke Dock and Swansea, with only a handful of trains reaching Tenby on weekends.

During the Ironman weekend, the line often operates at full capacity, leaving little room for the influx of additional passengers.

SPRAG suggests that a targeted increase in train length or frequency on known high‑traffic dates could alleviate this bottleneck.

It also points to environmental benefits, noting that each passenger shifted from car to train reduces emissions and eases the town’s carbon footprint.

Transport for Wales’ strategic plan includes a focus on sustainable travel, making the proposal align with broader policy goals.

Community groups are urging the rail operator to conduct a feasibility study on augmenting services for Tenby’s event calendar.

Should extra trains be introduced, the expectation is that local traffic congestion would fall, freeing up parking spaces and improving the visitor experience.

The debate underscores a wider discussion about equitable transport provision across Wales, balancing the needs of the capital with those of regional towns.

As the summer season approaches, the call for additional rail capacity in Tenby is likely to gain momentum, especially with the Ironman Wales slated for later this year.