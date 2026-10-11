Pembrokeshire rugby thrash, football lose 11‑9 in 20‑goal clash

The college’s rugby side won 45‑14 in West Wales Premiership 2, while the women’s football team fell 11‑9 to Coleg Sir Gâr after a 20‑goal spectacle, highlighting the Sports Academy’s depth.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 11, 2026 at 12:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Pembrokeshire College’s Sports Academy celebrated a double‑header of contrasting fortunes on Saturday, with the rugby squad thrashing Queen Elizabeth High School Sixth Form 45‑14 while the women’s football team fell 11‑9 to Coleg Sir Gâr in a 20‑goal spectacle. The rugby match, part of West Wales Premiership 2, unfolded at the college’s own pitch in Haverfordwest.

From the first whistle, Pembrokeshire’s back row imposed a physical dominance that set the tone. By half‑time the scoreboard read 28‑3, reflecting a blend of powerful forward drives and swift back‑line passes.

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Coach Gareth Evans praised his players’ “attacking flair and determination” in the post‑match briefing. The final whistle confirmed a 45‑14 victory, leaving the opposition 31 points adrift.

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The win secures Pembrokeshire College a comfortable position in the league table ahead of the season’s final fixtures. Meanwhile, the college’s Ladies Academy Football Team travelled to Carmarthen to face Coleg Sir Gâr on the same day.

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The encounter turned into a goal‑fest, delivering a combined total of 20 goals – a rarity in senior women’s football. Pembrokeshire’s forwards opened the scoring within the opening five minutes, signalling an intent to dominate.

The home side responded swiftly, equalising before the quarter‑hour mark and setting the stage for a seesaw battle. By the 30th minute the scoreline read 5‑5, with both teams exchanging penalties and close‑range finishes.

Despite the on‑field chaos, the college’s coaching staff maintained a calm focus on defensive organisation. The second half saw Coleg Sir Gâr edge ahead, capitalising on a lapse in concentration to lead 9‑7.

Pembrokeshire’s women answered with two quick goals, narrowing the deficit to 9‑9 and reigniting hopes. A late winner from Coleg Sir Gâr’s captain restored a two‑goal margin, sealing an 11‑9 triumph.

The match concluded with Pembrokeshire’s side having netted nine goals – a commendable tally in a losing effort. In a statement released after the games, Pembrokeshire College highlighted the dual achievements of its Sports Academy.

“Both performances reflect the talent, dedication and commitment of our learners and coaching staff, and highlight the exciting opportunities available through our Sports Academy programmes,” the college read. The academy’s director, Siân Morgan, added that the rugby triumph underscores the effectiveness of the college’s training facilities.

She also noted that the football team’s resilience, despite the defeat, will serve as a foundation for future campaigns. The college’s sports development officer, Rhys Davies, confirmed that the rugby squad will now focus on maintaining fitness ahead of the league’s concluding matches.

He said the team’s “clear margin of victory” provides confidence but also a reminder to stay disciplined. For the women’s footballers, the high‑scoring encounter offers valuable experience against a strong regional opponent.

Coach Megan Hughes praised her players for “showing skill and attacking quality” throughout the 20‑goal thriller. She acknowledged the disappointment of the narrow loss but stressed the importance of learning from such intense contests.

Both squads will reconvene later this month for a joint training session aimed at sharing tactical insights between the codes. The Sports Academy’s dual showcase on Saturday reinforces Pembrokeshire College’s reputation as a hub for nurturing athletic talent across rugby and football.