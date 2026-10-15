SNP to launch biggest independence campaign since 2014

The SNP unveils the Choose Scotland campaign, its largest pro‑independence push to date, ahead of a national day of action.

Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 15, 2026 at 6:55 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Scottish National Party will unveil what it describes as the biggest pro‑independence campaign since the 2014 referendum, the First Minister announced at the party’s conference in Aberdeen.

Dubbed Choose Scotland, the initiative is set to launch over the weekend and forms the core of a £100,000 “hearts and minds” drive aimed at winning over undecided voters.

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The campaign will be anchored by a new party political broadcast, the first dedicated pro‑independence television spot since the 2014 vote.

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Party officials say a nationwide survey will be sent to nearly 1.5 million Scots to gauge public sentiment ahead of the campaign’s rollout.

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Choose Scotland is also being billed as the largest online advertising effort the SNP has ever mounted outside an election cycle.

The rollout will run from now until Christmas, culminating in a “national day of action” on St Andrews Day.

On 30 November, SNP activists plan to distribute leaflets across the country, from the Lowlands to the Hebrides, in a coordinated push.

“As we approach conference, the wind is in the sails of the SNP and the Yes movement – we have been emphatically re‑elected, we have the biggest, pro‑independence majority in the history of the Parliament, independence is in the lead, the momentum behind constitutional change across these islands is building and there is a growing consensus we have the right to decide our own future.” Our task is to build on that momentum which is why, at this conference, we will be launching the Choose Scotland campaign – the biggest campaign since the referendum and what will be the most sophisticated, pro‑independence campaign Scotland has ever seen.

The party’s messaging highlights the use of Scotland’s energy resources to reduce household bills, a return to the European Union on an independent footing, and reforms to pensioner care.

Senior SNP figures note that the party now commands the largest pro‑independence majority ever recorded in the Scottish Parliament.

Political observers point to the timing of the launch as a strategic move following the SNP’s recent electoral successes across the nation.

The initiative arrives amid a broader constitutional debate sweeping the UK’s island nations, with calls for greater autonomy gaining traction.

Digital strategists within the SNP say the campaign will deploy targeted advertisements on social media platforms, streaming services and popular news sites.

Party spokespeople confirm the forthcoming survey will be administered by an independent market‑research firm to ensure credibility.

Critics have questioned the use of public funds for the campaign, but the SNP maintains the £100,000 budget is sourced entirely from party donations.

Choose Scotland branding features a blue and white logo that mirrors the national flag, reinforcing a visual link to Scottish identity.

Volunteers are set to mobilise in towns such as Dundee, Glasgow, Inverness and the Isle of Skye on the national day of action.

The First Minister’s remarks underscore a confidence that a growing consensus for independence is taking shape across the electorate.

The Electoral Commission will monitor the campaign’s advertising activities to ensure compliance with political‑advertising regulations.

By launching the initiative ahead of the next Scottish Parliament election, the SNP hopes to sway undecided voters and cement a path toward a referendum on independence.