Councillors tour Haverfordwest High four years after royal opening

Pembrokeshire councillors inspect the purpose-built campus, praising modern facilities and staff dedication on the anniversary of its Princess Royal opening.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 15, 2026 at 2:05 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Schools and Learning Overview and Scrutiny Committee toured Haverfordwest High VC School on Wednesday, marking exactly four years since Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal officially opened the campus.

The visit fell on 14 October 2022, the date recorded on a plaque at the school’s entrance, when the Princess Royal inaugurated the purpose‑built site.

Advertisement

Committee members were shown around modern classrooms, specialist teaching spaces and a striking cultural display that stretches along a main corridor.

Advertisement

Large interactive screens dominate several teaching areas, while a world map provides a visual backdrop for geography lessons.

Advertisement

Approximately 1,800 learners now attend the school, which was created after the merger of Tasker Milward VC School and Sir Thomas Picton School.

Cllr Nick Neumann, a member of the scrutiny panel, said the facilities impressed him.

“The facilities are modern and first class, offering students every opportunity to thrive in comfortable and inspiring surroundings.”

He added that the visit evoked memories of his own secondary education at Taskers.

“As I walked around the school, I couldn’t help but reflect on my own time at Taskers,” he said. “How times have changed.”

“It was encouraging to see first‑hand the excellent work taking place to support the next generation of learners,” Cllr Neumann concluded.

Other panel members present included Cllr David Howlett, Cllr Alun Wills, Cllr Bethan Price and Cllr Huw Murphy.

The committee is chaired by Cllr Rhys Jordan, with Cllr Alec Cormack serving as vice‑chair.

Its remit covers scrutiny of education and learning services across Pembrokeshire, from school performance to council policy affecting children and young people.

During the tour, councillors observed a science laboratory equipped with state‑of‑the‑art apparatus for practical experiments.

A dedicated design and technology workshop showcased modern equipment for woodwork, metalwork and digital fabrication.

In the performing arts suite, a refurbished theatre space offers students a professional environment for drama and music.

The school’s leadership team welcomed the panel, providing a briefing on recent achievements and upcoming initiatives.

Representatives highlighted a rise in post‑16 progression rates and the introduction of new vocational pathways.

They also outlined partnerships with local businesses aimed at expanding apprenticeship opportunities for learners.

Committee members noted that the new campus replaces the two former secondary‑school sites, consolidating resources and creating a unified learning environment.

The inspection gave councillors a tangible sense of the settings behind the data and reports they review in County Hall.

“Seeing the environment first‑hand adds valuable context to the figures we scrutinise,” said Cllr David Howlett.

The visit coincided with the anniversary of the royal opening, underscoring the symbolic continuity between the school’s inception and its current operation.

School staff thanked the panel for their interest and highlighted the importance of community support in sustaining high standards.

They also pointed to ongoing projects, including a sustainability programme that aims to reduce the school’s carbon footprint.

Overall, the scrutiny panel left the campus with a reinforced view of the school’s role as a flagship educational institution in the county.

The tour forms part of the committee’s broader mandate to monitor and improve educational provision for all Pembrokeshire pupils.

Future visits are planned to other schools across the region to ensure consistent oversight and support.

Haverfordwest High VC School continues to serve as a modern hub for learning, reflecting the ambitions set out at its royal inauguration four years ago.