Pembroke regeneration funding: councillors demand full financial breakdown

Councillors press Pembrokeshire County Council for a clear account of the £10.5m town‑centre regeneration scheme amid concerns over progress.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 15, 2026 at 2:05 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Questions are mounting over the progress of Pembroke’s £10.5 million town‑centre regeneration programme, with councillors demanding a full financial breakdown.

The Westgate to Eastgate scheme was awarded £10,543,627 in UK Government funding, matched by Pembrokeshire County Council.

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The programme aims to improve pedestrian routes, create new public spaces and strengthen links between key parts of the town.

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Council documents now show the project is programmed to run until March 2028, well beyond the original expectations of residents.

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Despite the headline figure, the pace of work has been slower than many locals anticipated.

Cllr Jonathan Grimes, representing Pembroke St Mary South and Monkton, has pressed the council for clarity on how much money has been received, committed and spent.

“Residents deserve transparency.” They deserve accountability.

“And above all, they deserve to see the investment promised to their town translated into real improvements that they can see, feel and benefit from.”

The Pembrokeshire Herald has written to the council seeking an up‑to‑date financial picture of the scheme.

The inquiry asks for the total amount of UK Government funding received to date, the sum already spent, the value of commitments not yet paid and whether any interest has accrued on unspent funds.

It also queries how any accrued interest is being treated and whether the project remains on schedule for completion by March 2028.

Distinguishing between funding awarded, funding received, money committed and money actually spent is crucial to understanding the programme’s status.

Published council papers indicate that the funding and delivery arrangements have evolved since the original announcement.

Inflation and adjustments to the scope of works have altered both the timetable and the financial outlook.

Consequently, the headline £10.5 million figure does not simply sit in a council account awaiting expenditure.

Nevertheless, residents are entitled to know what stage the project has reached, how much public money has been used and when promised improvements will materialise.

Cllr Grimes said he has been raising concerns over the project for several months.

“Our town deserves better than unanswered questions,” he said. “It deserves action.”

The council has yet to provide a detailed response to the Herald’s questions.

Officials are expected to confirm the amount of central government funding that has been transferred to the authority.

They must also disclose the total expenditure to date and any outstanding commitments that have not yet been paid.

Clarification is sought on whether any interest earned on unspent funds is being retained by the council or passed back to the Treasury.

Further, the council’s response will indicate whether the March 2028 completion date remains realistic.

Local businesses and community groups have long awaited visible improvements to the town centre.

While some preparatory works have been scheduled, the overall delivery timetable remains a point of contention.

The Pembrokeshire Herald will publish Pembrokeshire County Council’s reply as soon as it is received.

Until then, councillors and residents alike continue to call for full transparency on the use of public funds.

The outcome of this financial scrutiny will shape public confidence in the regeneration effort and its ability to revitalise Pembroke’s historic core.