Dame Joanna Lumley named ambassador for Brecon Nepal twinning

Joanna Lumley joins Brecon Dhampus Twinning Association as ambassador, boosting support for Nepalese schools, health projects and disaster relief.

Photo credit: Brecon & Radnor

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 15, 2026 at 9:15 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Dame Joanna Lumley has accepted the role of ambassador for the Brecon Dhampus Twinning Association, cementing a long‑standing link between the Welsh market town and its Nepalese community.

The actress, presenter and author first lit Brecon’s Christmas lights in 2017, a moment that highlighted her affection for the town and its diverse residents.

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Speaking at a small gathering in the Market Hall, Lumley said, “I am delighted to accept with a thousand thanks.” It will make me very proud.”

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Her appointment follows years of involvement with the charity, which pairs Brecon families with those in the Himalayan village of Dhampus.

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Ann Mathias, chair of the association, welcomed the news, noting, “We are thrilled that Dame Joanna has agreed to become our ambassador.” She has been a member of the charity for years.

She is aware of the support we give in Nepal.”

The twinning group has funded school projects in the Yanchok and Palpa districts, providing desks, books and teaching aids to improve educational outcomes.

It has also raised money for individual medical treatments, enabling patients to travel to hospitals in Kathmandu for life‑saving procedures.

Beyond education and health, the association backs Kidasha, a Pokhara‑based charity that shelters and educates street children, offering them a safe environment and a chance at a brighter future.

Members of the Brecon Dhampus Twinning Association have visited Nepal on several occasions, witnessing the impact of their contributions first‑hand and strengthening personal ties with local families.

Earlier this month, Mathias and Brecon town clerk Fiona Williams met the Nepalese Embassy in London to discuss the allocation of funds raised for the Prime Minister of Nepal’s Disaster Fund.

Working alongside Brecon Rotary, the charity has already generated more than £7,000 for the disaster appeal, a sum directed towards rebuilding homes and restoring livelihoods after recent floods.

Bipin Duwadi, the embassy’s chargé d’affaires, thanked the people of Brecon for their generosity and expressed a keen interest in the town’s ongoing efforts to support its Nepalese residents.

The association will host a stall at the Brecon Market Hall on Sunday, 29 November, in partnership with Bells On, with all proceeds earmarked for the disaster fund.

Local volunteers anticipate a strong turnout, citing the town’s tradition of community fundraising and the visible presence of around 100 Nepalese families in the area.

Brecon’s Gurkha company, part of the British Army, has long been a focal point for the Nepalese diaspora, linking the town’s military heritage with its multicultural present.

Lumley’s own connection to the Gurkhas runs deep; her father served as an officer in the regiment, and she has previously campaigned for the rights of retired Gurkha soldiers.

Her ambassadorial role is expected to raise the profile of the twinning scheme, encouraging further donations and fostering cultural exchange between Wales and Nepal.

The charity hopes that Lumley’s high‑profile support will inspire other public figures to champion similar community‑based initiatives across the country.

With the upcoming market stall and ongoing fundraising drives, the Brecon Dhampus Twinning Association aims to sustain its aid programmes throughout the coming year, reinforcing the bond that unites two distant yet intertwined communities.