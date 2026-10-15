Welsh Government’s winter flood plan criticised as insufficient

Reform MS Laura Anne Jones says the Welsh Government’s winter flood preparations fall short, sparking debate over funding and coordination.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 15, 2026 at 9:00 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Welsh Government’s winter flood preparedness plan has been branded “not good enough” by a Reform Party member of the Senedd.

Rural resilience minister Llyr Gruffydd outlined the strategy on Tuesday, October 13, warning of “wetter winters” linked to climate change.

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Reform’s shadow agriculture minister Laura Anne Jones responded that the proposals fail to reassure communities hit by flooding year on year.

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“Call it what you like: El Nino, the end of the world, whatever, but what we do know is that there will be weather that will cause floods this year,” she said.

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Jones warned that heavy rain was inevitable across Wales this winter and that the government’s response was lacking.

She criticised the minister’s statement for overlooking flood risks created by this summer’s wildfires.

“Trenches were built, landscape was disrupted on the mountains, and now that potentially will channel water downhill towards urban areas, affecting homes and businesses, for example, in Blaenavon,” she added.

Jones highlighted that residents of Blaenavon have seen no financial assistance to mitigate flood danger.

“Yet in Blaenavon, the commoners there have not seen a penny from Welsh Government to reduce the flood risk.” No funding, no practical guidance,” she said.

She questioned the promised partnership with farmers and landowners.

“So, you say in your statement that ‘natural flood management can only succeed through strong partnership working with farmers and landowners’ but where is that partnership now?” Where is the financial help here?”

Gruffydd, who represents Plaid Cymru, replied that the criticism “doesn’t appreciate what is already happening”.

He noted that £85 million has already been allocated to flood‑defence schemes.

Gruffydd also pointed out the link between wildfires and climate change.

“You mentioned wildfires – I’m glad you did, because it is a consequence of climate change, something that you don’t recognise,” he said.

Welsh Conservative environment spokesperson Andrew RT Davies said the same services that responded to summer incidents will be called upon again this winter.

He stressed the need for those organisations to be ready for a repeat of emergency calls.

Davies highlighted the role of local authorities, fire services and Natural Resources Wales in a coordinated response.

The Pen‑y‑Bont Bro Morgannwg MS underscored that effective collaboration across portfolios is essential.

He noted that fire‑service responsibilities sit with the local‑government minister, while Natural Resources Wales falls under the rural minister’s remit.

Davies asked for clarification on how the government will synchronise support when financial or logistical help is required.

He described the resilience of these services as “absolutely critical”.

Gruffydd affirmed that the First Minister holds overarching responsibility for national resilience.

“The First Minister himself, of course, has an overarching responsibility for national resilience.” But you’re right, it’s about working with other ministers and we do that and we will continue to do that,” he said.

The debate comes as climate projections suggest winter rainfall could exceed historic averages, raising concerns for flood‑prone communities.

Stakeholders await further detail on how the £85 million allocation will be distributed and whether additional funding will be sought.

Both opposition parties and local representatives are pressing for clearer guidance and tangible support for affected residents.

As the winter season approaches, the Welsh Government faces mounting pressure to demonstrate that its flood‑management strategy can protect homes and businesses.