The Celtic Freeport Approves Seed Capital Investment

Associated British Ports will receive £5m to unlock 9.1 hectares at Talbot Wharf, aimed at supporting the floating offshore wind supply chain. The scheme is designed to provide…

Photo credit: Business News Wales

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 15, 2026 at 10:15 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Celtic Freeport has secured £18.4m seed capital for four infrastructure projects in Neath Port Talbot and Pembrokeshire, marking a key step in the freeport’s development plan. The funding, approved by the freeport’s board, will be allocated across two sites in Port Talbot, a development at Milford Haven and an upgrade at Pembroke Dock.

Associated British Ports will receive £5m to unlock 9.1 hectares at Talbot Wharf, aimed at supporting the floating offshore wind supply chain. The scheme is designed to provide new berths and handling facilities for wind turbine components destined for offshore farms.

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Neath Port Talbot Council Harbourside will be granted £4.2m towards an £8.4m project that will deliver six business units at the Waterside Innovation Park. The new units are expected to house engineering and manufacturing firms linked to renewable energy and marine technologies.

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The Port of Milford Haven’s Criterion Quay in Pembroke Port will obtain £7.2m for the first phase of a marine‑infrastructure restoration. The work will add berthing space and create 1.7 hectares of lay‑down area for floating offshore wind projects.

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Ledwood Quayside Upgrade in Pembroke Dock will receive £2m to improve marine access and support component fabrication for the wind sector. The combined investment is intended to unlock further private‑sector capital and create high‑quality jobs across south‑west Wales.