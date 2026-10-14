Emergency housing plan near Powys council withdrawn

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 11:15 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Powys County Council has withdrawn its proposal to erect emergency housing on a brownfield site beside its headquarters in Llandrindod Wells after strong local opposition.

The application, lodged in June, sought planning permission for seven single‑storey, self‑contained modular dwellings on land off Spa Road.

Advertisement

The plot sits directly opposite the entrance to County Hall and only a few yards from Ysgol Cefnllys Primary School.

Advertisement

Council buildings that once occupied the site were demolished in 2020 and the land has remained unused since.

Advertisement

Each unit would have been manufactured off‑site and delivered largely complete, requiring only minimal foundations and service connections.

Powys County Council argued the development would provide temporary accommodation for existing homeless households, reducing reliance on costly emergency placements.

Parents of Ysgol Cefnllys pupils lodged formal objections, citing concerns over safety and the proximity of the units to the school.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council raised the issue at its July meeting and asked Cllr Lauren D’Silva to “call in” the application so county councillors could consider it.

The town council’s request reflected broader community unease about a development so close to a primary school.

The council’s planning statement stressed that the units would be self‑contained, offering a “more suitable environment for people experiencing a housing crisis”.

Officials highlighted that the modular approach would minimise construction time and limit disruption to the surrounding area.

Nevertheless, many residents remained dissatisfied with the limited detail supplied in the supporting documents.

On 25 September the council formally withdrew the planning application, confirming the decision in an update on its website.

No alternative site for emergency accommodation has been announced, prompting local homelessness charities to urge the authority to pursue rapid solutions.

Powys County Council has pledged to review its approach and to engage further with local stakeholders as it seeks new provisions for vulnerable households.