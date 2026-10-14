Royal Welsh Museum seeks volunteers for The Longest Yarn exhibition

The museum in Brecon calls for volunteers to support the December return of the handcrafted wartime exhibit, offering roles from visitor stewards to long‑term collection assistants.

Photo credit: Brecon & Radnor

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 11:45 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Royal Welsh Museum in Brecon has launched a fresh appeal for volunteers as the beloved wartime exhibition The Longest Yarn returns for a December run.

The exhibition, a painstakingly knitted and crocheted tableau of Britain during the Second World War, will be on display throughout December, inviting visitors to walk through fabric‑crafted scenes of 1939‑45.

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From the declaration of war to D‑Day, from bustling home‑front factories to the jubilant VE‑Day celebrations, each panel is stitched with hundreds of tiny figures and intricate details.

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Since its debut, the exhibition has drawn thousands of visitors across the UK, praised for turning history into a tactile, visual experience.

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To keep the exhibition running smoothly, museum staff are seeking volunteer stewards to greet guests, answer questions and help maintain a welcoming atmosphere.

The call extends beyond the month‑long show; the museum also wants long‑term volunteers to assist with daily operations, research projects and the care of its permanent collections.

“We have a wonderful team already, but we are keen to welcome some more enthusiastic people into the fold.”

Prospective volunteers can learn more at a special information evening on Wednesday 21 October, from 6 pm to 7 pm, when the museum’s team will outline the roles on offer.

The session will also provide guidance on the application process, training arrangements and the benefits of volunteering at a heritage institution.

Volunteers will be asked to commit to a minimum of four hours per week during the exhibition, with flexible scheduling to accommodate work or study commitments.

Those interested in longer‑term involvement may be offered duties such as cataloguing artefacts, assisting researchers and helping with educational programmes.

The museum, housed in a historic building in the heart of Brecon, relies heavily on community support to sustain its varied exhibitions and outreach activities.

Local residents have previously praised the museum’s role in preserving regional history and providing a venue for school groups and tourists alike.

Organisers hope that the volunteer drive will not only bolster staffing levels but also deepen community ties to the museum’s cultural mission.

Anyone wishing to join the volunteer team is encouraged to attend the October information evening or contact the museum directly via its website.

The Longest Yarn exhibition promises to offer a unique, handcrafted perspective on wartime Britain, while the volunteer programme aims to ensure the museum remains a vibrant hub for Brecon’s heritage.