Ceredigion chefs under the spotlight in new series

Two Ceredigion chefs feature in Apple TV’s “Knife Edge”, revealing the pressure of Michelin pursuits and a dramatic hygiene rating turnaround at Ynyshir.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 12:02 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Two chefs from Ceredigion have been thrust into the international spotlight after appearing in the Apple TV documentary series “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars”.

The six‑part series follows 16 restaurants at pivotal moments in their quest for Michelin recognition, offering an unvarnished look at the pressure cooker environment of fine‑dining kitchens.

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Gareth Ward, the two‑star Michelin chef behind Ynyshir in Aberystwyth, is featured in the opening episode as he battles for a coveted third star.

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During filming, Ceredigion County Council inspectors visited the restaurant and published a one‑star hygiene rating, a result that made headlines worldwide.

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The cameras captured the immediate reaction of Ward’s team, who were forced to confront the rating while still pursuing Michelin’s highest accolade.

Ynyshir, billed as Britain’s most expensive restaurant, charges £468 per person for a 30‑course tasting menu that showcases the chef’s avant‑garde approach.

“I will defend it and I’m very proud of my whole team.” There’s nothing in there that’s amateurish.

Everyone instantly jumps on and thinks it’s about cleanliness. I run a spotless kitchen.

We serve a lot of raw food and we do a lot of things that aren’t normal. We have done some things wrong but we don’t deserve everything.

Following the public scrutiny, Ynyshir’s hygiene rating was upgraded to five stars, a turnaround that the documentary records in real time.

The series also tracks former SY23 chef Nathan Davies, who relocated to Guernsey after the closure of his previous restaurant in 2023.

Davies now leads the coastal eatery Vraic, a venue that draws on the island’s seafood, local produce and foraged seaweed.

His ambition is clear: to secure a Michelin star for Vraic, a goal that mirrors Ward’s own pursuit of perfection.

Footage shows Davies experimenting with new dishes, refining plating techniques and navigating the island’s supply chain challenges.

In the final episode, Vraic is awarded its first Michelin star, marking a triumphant moment for the former SY23 chef.

The series juxtaposes Ward’s ongoing battle for a third star with Davies’s successful star acquisition, highlighting the varied paths chefs take within the Michelin system.

“Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars” is now available on Apple TV, offering viewers an inside look at the relentless drive for culinary excellence across the UK and beyond.