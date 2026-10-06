Aberaeron’s new promenade shields homes as dolphins thrive

A £35.6m coastal defence scheme opens a busy breakwater walkway in Aberaeron while Cardigan Bay hosts over 300 bottlenose dolphins each summer.

Photo credit: County Times

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 12:20 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Aberaeron, the pastel‑coloured seaside town on Ceredigion’s coast, has welcomed a £35.6 million coastal defence scheme that shields 168 homes and businesses while a new breakwater promenade has already recorded more than 82 000 visits by June 2026.

The town, perched at the mouth of the River Aeron, grew around a harbour improved by an Act of Parliament secured by Reverend Alban Thomas Jones Gwynne in 1807.

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Its Regency charm is evident in the Georgian terraces that line the waterfront, many once owned by sea captains and named after distant ports.

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Alban Square remains the focal point for families who gather to crab on the rocks and watch fishing boats share the harbour with yachts and pleasure craft.

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Aberaeron’s maritime legacy continues to shape daily life, with independent shops, cafés and galleries keeping the town centre lively throughout the year.

The annual carnival, held each August bank holiday, fills the streets with colour and draws visitors from across Wales.

Beyond the town, the Wales Coast Path and The Coastal Way offer walkers scenic routes that lead inland to the National Trust estate of Llanerchaeron, surrounded by farmland and woodland.

Cardigan Bay, which laps the town’s shoreline, is a recognised hotspot for bottlenose dolphins, with more than 300 individuals frequenting the waters each year.

Numbers of the cetaceans peak in September and October, when the bay’s rich fish stocks attract large pods that can be seen from the promenade.

The new breakwater walkway, completed as part of the coastal defence works in September 2025, provides an elevated view of the harbour and the dolphin‑rich bay.

Local officials report that the walkway has been used over 82 000 times within its first year, indicating strong public interest in both the town’s heritage and its wildlife.

The £35.6 million project also includes reinforced sea walls and a new breakwater that protect the historic Georgian architecture from rising tides.

Engineers designed the scheme to safeguard 168 residential and commercial properties while preserving the town’s visual appeal.

Residents have welcomed the increased safety, noting that the works have reduced the frequency of flood‑related disruptions that previously affected the waterfront.

Tourists now combine a stroll along the promenade with dolphin‑watching excursions, bolstering Aberaeron’s reputation as a vibrant coastal destination.

As the summer season approaches, the town’s blend of heritage, natural beauty and modern infrastructure positions it as a key attraction on Wales’ west coast.