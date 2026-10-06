Cross‑party motion backs Wales defence industry support

Welsh Conservatives, Labour and Reform UK secure a narrow vote to urge faster investment in the defence sector amid ethical framework delays.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 12:34 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A motion urging the Welsh Government to accelerate support for the nation’s defence industry was passed on Wednesday, 30 September, by a narrow margin of 45 votes to 43.

The call, led by the Welsh Conservatives, attracted backing from Labour and Reform UK Senedd members, signalling rare cross‑party consensus on the issue.

Advertisement

Conservative leader Darren Millar warned that the Government’s decision to pause investment until an “ethical framework” is finalised is creating “uncertainty” for the sector.

Advertisement

“How long are companies going to have to wait before they get a signal from you that Wales is still open for business?” “How many projects have been affected by that pause so far?”

Advertisement

“Investors need certainty.” Workers need certainty.

Millar’s remarks underscored concerns that delayed funding could jeopardise jobs and future contracts for Welsh firms.

Reform UK’s Jason O’Connell dismissed the pending framework as “more unnecessary red tape” and accused Plaid Cymru of putting ideology ahead of employment.

Labour’s Senedd leader Ken Skates echoed the economic anxiety, telling members Wales would be “so much poorer, not just so much weaker” without a thriving defence sector.

Plaid Cymru’s Sarah Rees defended the ethical framework, insisting it is designed to ensure Wales is “never complicit” in human rights abuses.

“Hosting facilities in Welsh communities inevitably ties the safety and everyday lives of civilian towns to international conflict.”

“Is it fair that some of our poorest communities are expected to shoulder those risks while being denied the investment they need to thrive?” “Is it fair that working‑class people are presented with a choice between employment in the defence industry or economic insecurity?”

Enterprise Minister Adam Price responded that the ethical framework does not pit “economic ambition” against “ethical values”.

“Scotland has an ethical framework for the defence sector.” The Northern Ireland Government has an ethical framework for the sector.

Price argued that aligning Wales with the rest of the United Kingdom on ethical standards would place the nation on an equal footing while safeguarding its industrial base.

The motion’s passage reflects mounting pressure on the Welsh Government to clarify its stance and deliver a timetable for the framework’s completion.

Industry analysts note that the defence sector contributes significantly to Wales’s export earnings, with several key contracts linked to aerospace, naval shipbuilding and advanced engineering.

Delays, they warn, could see firms relocate projects to neighbouring regions where policy certainty is already established.

Opposition parties, while supportive of the motion, cautioned that any framework must be transparent and subject to robust parliamentary scrutiny.

Welsh Government officials declined to comment on the vote, citing ongoing consultations on the ethical guidelines.

Stakeholders from the sector are expected to meet with ministers in the coming weeks to discuss implementation pathways and potential funding mechanisms.

The debate highlighted a broader tension between economic development and ethical responsibility, a balance the Welsh Government says it intends to achieve.

With the motion now endorsed by a coalition of parties, the next steps will focus on translating political will into concrete policy that can reassure investors and workers alike.