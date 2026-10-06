Landlady terrified after bottles hurled in Narberth pub assault

Narberth landlady Kayleigh Bushell describes a terrifying bottle‑throwing assault at The Dragon Inn; perpetrator pleads guilty, sentencing set for October.

Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 12:42 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A Narberth landlady has described a terrifying episode after a customer hurled two glass bottles towards her head inside The Dragon Inn on 21 March.

Elin Owen, 31, of Victoria Close, pleaded guilty to common assault after the magistrates heard the case at Haverfordwest Court this week.

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The incident began when Ms Owen saw landlady Kayleigh Bushell speaking to another patron inside the public house.

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Crown Prosecutor Abigail Jackson told the court the defendant “became aggressive when she saw the landlady speaking to one of the witnesses”.

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Ms Owen warned Ms Bushell to be careful about whom she was speaking to before shouting, “Do you know who the f*** I am?”

Following the outburst, the customer continued verbally abusing the landlady and was asked to leave the premises.

According to the prosecutor, Owen’s aggression escalated and she threw a glass bottle directly towards Ms Bushell’s head.

Ms Bushell ducked, and the bottle smashed into the wall behind her, the court was told.

A second patron attempted to restrain Owen, but she threw a second bottle before being restrained.

The magistrates heard a victim impact statement in which Ms Bushell said the attack had seriously affected her confidence and emotional wellbeing.

“This was a terrifying incident,” she said, adding that she lives above the pub and now feels “gripped by high anxiety”.

Ms Bushell also noted that the assault has impacted her emotional wellbeing, a point the court recorded in the official record.

Prosecutors said the bottles were thrown with enough force to cause serious injury had they struck the landlady.

Ms Owen admitted the assault and accepted responsibility for her actions.

The court adjourned sentencing until 27 October to allow the probation service to prepare a pre‑sentence report.

Legal commentators noted that common assault carries a maximum sentence of six months’ imprisonment, a fine, or both, depending on aggravating factors.

The magistrates will consider the severity of the assault, the victim’s impact statement, and any mitigating circumstances before determining a penalty.

The Dragon Inn, a long‑standing community venue in Narberth, has not commented publicly on the incident.

Local residents expressed concern over safety in the establishment, with several patrons recalling the disturbance on the night in question.

Police officers who attended the scene confirmed that they arrested Ms Owen at the venue and took her to the local station for questioning.

Detectives said the investigation was concluded swiftly after the victim and witnesses provided statements.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about violence in public houses across Wales, prompting calls for increased security measures.

Community leaders have urged pub owners to review staff training and conflict‑de‑escalation protocols.

Ms Bushell, who also resides above the inn, has not indicated whether she will continue to work at The Dragon Inn following the assault.

She told the court that the incident has left her feeling unsafe in a place she once considered a second home.

The court will deliver a verdict on sentencing in the autumn, after the pre‑sentence report is completed.

Authorities remind the public that assault, even without serious injury, remains a criminal offence punishable by law.

Any further incidents of this nature will be investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.