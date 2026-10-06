Monmouthshire road closures and diversions announced for October

Detailed list of October road closures, diversions and utility works across Monmouthshire, including filming, National Grid and forestry maintenance.

Photo credit: Monmouthshire Beacon

✍️ By Owain Hughes (Transport & Rural Affairs Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 1:20 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Drivers and residents across Monmouthshire should brace for a series of road closures and traffic diversions throughout October as the council rolls out essential utility upgrades and maintenance works.

Monmouthshire County Council has issued a batch of temporary traffic regulation orders under Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 to manage the disruptions.

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The orders were signed by Carl Touhig, Head of Neighbourhood Services, who said the works are “necessary to maintain vital services and to keep the road network safe for the community”.

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In the town of Magor, the centre of the High Street will see parking suspended on 7 October while a film crew works on The Square.

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All parking bays, including disabled spaces from Donnie’s Coffee Shop to the Post Office, will be unavailable between 07:00 and 18:00 on the filming day.

National Grid will close a 140‑metre stretch of the R135 Undy Road from 12 October to 16 October, located about 0.65 km north‑east of the Bencroft Lane junction.

Motorists are directed to follow a signed diversion via Silurian Road, Pankhurst Drive, the B4245, Crick Road, the A48, St Brides Road and Carrow Road.

Earlswood’s Bully Hole Road will be shut for a 55‑metre section near the B4235 Usk Road junction on 8 October, with the closure running from 08:00 to 17:00.

Traffic will be rerouted through Little Coed Llifos while the poling work is carried out.

BT Fibre operations on 9 October will see a 350‑metre closure on the R94 between Llanishen and Tintern Cross, near Gethley Road, from 09:30 to 15:30.

Drivers will be diverted along the B4293, Catbrook Road and the A466 while the fibre works proceed.

Further poling maintenance is scheduled for 13 October on a 215‑metre section of the R90 Hoop Road to Pilstone House in Whitebrook, with the road closed between 08:00 and 17:00.

On 20 October, a 180‑metre stretch of Tre‑herbert Road in Llandegveth at the Nantsor Road junction will be closed from 10:00 to 17:00 for similar works.

Forestry maintenance near Llandogo will also affect traffic, with tree‑safety operations planned on Bargain Wood Road.

The road will be closed to through‑traffic east of its Trellech Road junction for approximately 1.35 km from 12 October to 16 October, with daily closures between 09:00 and 17:00.

Motorists are advised to use the diversion via Trellech Road, the A466, Llandogo Road and Craig‑Las Road while the forestry work is underway.

Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that reasonable access will be maintained for residents and properties directly fronting each affected stretch throughout the duration of the works.

Drivers are urged to allow extra travel time, obey all posted signs and follow the indicated detours to avoid unnecessary delays.

Details of each temporary order, including maps and diversion routes, are available on the council’s Public Notice Portal.

Motorists can also check the portal for updates on any changes to the schedule or additional restrictions that may arise during the month.

By staying informed and planning routes in advance, commuters can minimise the impact of the October roadworks on daily travel across Monmouthshire.