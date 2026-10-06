Sbardun programme launched to boost Welsh business scaling

Welsh Government and Development Bank unveil a 24‑month initiative to help established firms scale, increase productivity and create skilled jobs.

Photo credit: Business News Wales

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 6, 2026 at 1:35 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Welsh Government and the Development Bank of Wales have unveiled Sbardun, a 24‑month growth programme designed to help established Welsh firms scale, boost productivity and create skilled jobs.

The initiative, announced by Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy Adam Price MS, will initially support a cohort of 20 existing Development Bank customers that meet a minimum £3 million turnover and employ at least ten staff.

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Sbardun combines direct investment with specialist business expertise, peer‑to‑peer learning and tailored growth plans, aiming to remove barriers that prevent companies from expanding into UK and international markets.

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Participants will work with relationship managers and growth specialists covering leadership, exporting, innovation, digital transformation and strategic planning.

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Each firm will also be assigned an independent board adviser and join a peer network that encourages leaders to challenge one another and share practical experience.

The programme links businesses to wider Welsh Government support, including export assistance, innovation grants and regional development services.

Price said the scheme forms part of a broader ambition to increase the number of Welsh companies that can “start, scale and stay” in the country.

He added that improving productivity is essential for raising wages, creating better jobs and strengthening the fiscal base that underpins public services.

“Wales needs more businesses capable of adopting technology, innovating, attracting investment and entering higher‑value markets while remaining rooted in Welsh communities,” the minister said.

The Development Bank of Wales highlighted its role in providing finance to Welsh enterprises, noting that it has already channelled more than £1 billion of direct investment and attracted £636 million of private‑sector co‑investment.

“We welcome the launch of Sbardun and its clear focus on helping established Welsh businesses unlock their next phase of growth.” Finance is only one part of the growth journey.

Sbardun will help us combine investment with targeted expertise and peer learning, working closely with customers to build the foundations for sustainable growth.

The pilot cohort will receive support to identify growth obstacles, strengthen leadership capability and improve productivity, with the aim of building resilience for sustainable scaling.

Access to finance will be complemented by expertise in exporting, allowing firms to explore new markets beyond the UK.

Digital transformation advice will help companies modernise processes, while innovation support is intended to foster higher‑value product development.

By integrating capital with hands‑on guidance, Sbardun seeks to address the practical challenges that often stall companies as they move from regional success to national and global competitiveness.

The programme also serves as a testbed for a more concentrated model of business support, with lessons expected to shape future iterations and inform the development of a national agency for economic growth.

Success will be measured by the number of participants that progress into higher turnover and employment bands, and by the emergence of Welsh‑headquartered firms competing in higher‑value sectors.

Applications are set to open in late November, with the first cohort commencing in April 2027.

Stakeholders anticipate that the combined approach of finance, expertise and peer accountability will create a stronger pipeline of scaling Welsh companies, reinforcing the country’s economic base for years to come.

Industry observers will watch closely to see whether Sbardun can deliver the promised boost in productivity and job creation, and whether the model can be replicated across Wales.