Ceredigion Council awards £60,775 for new wildlife towers

Two new towers to be built in Ceredigion aim to boost habitats for bats, owls and kestrels, with a focus on sustainable design and local materials.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 14, 2026 at 1:15 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Ceredigion County Council has awarded a £60,775 contract to construct two wildlife towers aimed at bolstering habitats for bats, owls, kestrels and other priority species.

The work will be carried out by Aberystwyth‑based firm Ellis D+B Ltd, selected after an open competition that attracted four tenders from small and medium‑sized businesses.

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The first tower is slated for erection in Aberystwyth, with a second structure to be sited elsewhere in the county, though exact locations have not been disclosed.

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The project is being delivered on behalf of the Ceredigion Local Nature Partnership, a collaborative body that unites organisations and individuals working to conserve and improve nature across the county.

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Funding for the scheme totals £60,775 excluding VAT, rising to £72,930 when VAT is added, according to the council’s procurement documents.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of December 2026, although the contract notice extends the delivery window into February 2027.

Environmental rehabilitation and endangered species protection are the stated aims of the initiative, which forms part of a wider strategy to enhance local biodiversity.

Council officials highlighted the importance of sustainable design, insisting that the towers be built to a high standard while minimising ecological impact.

Materials will be sourced locally where possible, with a strong emphasis on reclaimed and recycled components to reduce the carbon footprint of the build.

Priority species identified in the procurement brief include several bat species, barn owls, little owls, kestrels and a range of invertebrates.

By providing dedicated roosting and nesting sites, the towers are intended to create safe havens that support breeding and foraging activities throughout the year.

The Ceredigion Local Nature Partnership has long advocated for habitat creation as a core element of its biodiversity agenda.

Recent surveys indicate a decline in some of the targeted species, prompting council leaders to prioritise measures that can reverse the trend.

Ellis D+B Ltd, the successful contractor, specialises in timber construction and has previously delivered community‑focused projects in the region.

All four tenders submitted for the contract were evaluated on criteria that included environmental performance, cost‑effectiveness and the ability to meet the partnership’s habitat objectives.

The council’s procurement process placed particular weight on the use of locally sourced timber, a move designed to support regional suppliers and reduce transport emissions.

In addition to the physical structures, the scheme will incorporate monitoring provisions to assess the uptake of the towers by the intended wildlife.

Data gathered from the monitoring will feed into the partnership’s broader conservation reporting, helping to refine future habitat initiatives.

Local naturalists have welcomed the development, noting that purpose‑built towers can fill gaps left by the loss of traditional nesting sites such as old trees and stone walls.

The project aligns with national biodiversity targets that call for increased habitat provision and the protection of species at risk.

Council representatives confirmed that the towers will be designed to withstand the coastal climate of Ceredigion, ensuring durability and long‑term utility.

Completion of the towers is expected to provide a visible sign of the county’s commitment to safeguarding its natural heritage for future generations.