Bryson Recycling gives £2,000 to Rhayader charity

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✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 7:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Bryson Recycling has donated £2,000 to Rhayader and District Community Support (RDCS) under its Recycling Rewards scheme. The contribution stems from the company’s pledge to give £1 for every tonne of material recycled at the Household Recycling Centres it operates for Powys County Council.

The latest recycling totals recorded at the four centres in Brecon, Newtown, Lower Cwmtwrch and Llandrindod Wells triggered the £2,000 payment. “We’re delighted to support Rhayader and District Community Support with this £2,000 donation,” said Joe Williams of Bryson Recycling.

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“RDCS is a fantastic example of how local communities can create positive change by bringing people together, supporting those who need a helping hand and finding new uses for resources that might otherwise go to waste.” Their work reflects exactly why we believe in the power of reuse, recycling and the circular economy.”

Cllr Angela Davies nominated RDCS for the Mid Powys donation, praising the charity’s broad support for residents and its dedication to environmental sustainability.

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“Rhayader is incredibly proud of RDCS and the vital services they provide for our town.” Their commitment to the circular economy is a fantastic example of how a community can come together to help itself and create a positive impact locally.

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I believe RDCS would be a very worthy recipient of the Bryson Recycling funding.”

RDCS delivers a range of services to tackle poverty, inequality and social isolation, including a community food bank, cookery clubs and transport for older residents. The charity also runs a reuse and recycle shop where donated items are sold to fund its programmes.

“We are extremely grateful to Bryson Recycling for this generous donation.” The funding will make a real difference to our ability to continue providing practical support to local people, from our food bank and community transport to our cookery and social activities.

Our reuse and recycle shop is central to what we do, allowing unwanted items to benefit someone else while raising vital funds for our community services. We’re very proud of the difference our volunteers and supporters make, and this donation will help us build on that work.”

The money will be channelled into the food bank, community transport and social activities, according to the charity.

Bryson Recycling, described as the UK’s largest social enterprise delivering waste‑management services, operates the four Household Recycling Centres on behalf of Powys County Council. The company says its Recycling Rewards campaign aims to encourage households to recycle more by linking environmental benefits with direct community support.

The £2,000 donation forms part of a broader effort by Bryson Recycling to channel recycling proceeds into local projects across Mid Powys. RDCS volunteers, including transport assistant Linda Knox and deputy manager Ali Thomas, have welcomed the boost, noting its timing helps sustain services during a period of rising demand.

The charity’s reuse and recycle shop, described as central to its model, will use the funds to expand its inventory and improve the shop’s capacity to generate income for community programmes. Local residents have praised the partnership between Bryson Recycling and RDCS, highlighting the tangible impact of turning waste into resources for neighbours in need.

The donation underscores the growing trend of social enterprises linking environmental action with community development in rural Wales.