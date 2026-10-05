Powys Council urged to improve roadworks communication

Photo credit: County Times

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 7:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Powys County Council has been pressed to overhaul the way it informs drivers about roadworks after residents highlighted confusion over current announcements. At the public questions session of the council’s meeting on Thursday 8 October, local resident David Balmer‑Cribb asked cabinet member for highways Cllr Jackie Charlton to improve communication on road closures and repairs.

“PCC has committed to an improved communication process with the public.” Please can this apply to the way roadworks and road repairs are brought to our attention.”

“The current Facebook posts announcing road closures and roadworks are incredibly difficult to understand, with the accompanying map giving very little information needed to identify whereabouts the work is taking place.

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In addition, road resurfacing seems to suddenly happen with no communication. This impacts the work as drivers do not have an opportunity to use an alternative route or delay their journey.

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It also impacts the drivers as they are frequently delayed in their journeys.”

“Please can this update not just be a factual one but include a narrative element. The location of works should also be easy to understand.”

Cllr Charlton thanked Balmer‑Cribb for raising the issue and acknowledged that clear, timely information is vital for residents, businesses and visitors.

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“We accept that clear and timely communication about highway works is important to residents, businesses and visitors.” We acknowledge that some of our current communications, particularly where works take place on rural roads, can be difficult to interpret without detailed local knowledge.”

The Liberal Democrat cabinet member said the council is undertaking a review of its highway‑works communication as part of a wider Highways, Transport and Recycling service improvement programme.

“This includes improving the information provided through social media, road closure notices and our website to make the location and nature of works easier to understand.”

She noted that many schemes are planned months in advance, yet weather, emergency repairs or contractor availability can force sudden changes. “Many highway schemes are planned several months in advance; however, the timing of individual works can change at short notice due to weather conditions, emergency repairs, contractor availability or other operational priorities.”

This can make advance communication challenging, particularly for resurfacing and maintenance activities.”

The council is exploring ways to provide more regular updates on planned works and major repairs, including clearer information on current schemes and those programmed for delivery. “We will also continue to work with utility companies and other organisations undertaking works on the highway to improve the information available to the public.”

“While it may not be practical to publish detailed monthly updates for every highway activity across Powys, we are committed to improving the accessibility, clarity and consistency of the information we provide so that residents can better understand what works are taking place, where they are located and how they may affect their journeys.”

Balmer‑Cribb will be given an extra question at the meeting to press for a concrete timetable on the proposed changes.

Improved road‑work communication is seen as essential in a county where long rural stretches and limited alternative routes can turn minor delays into significant disruptions for commuters and freight traffic. The council’s review is expected to produce recommendations before the end of the year, though no specific rollout date has been set.