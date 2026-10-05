Conwy park home estate Bryn Gynog Park listed for sale

Bryn Gynog Park in Conwy, a 2.03‑hectare residential park home estate with 65 pitches, is on the market, offering vacant sites and growth potential.

Photo credit: North Wales Pioneer

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 8:00 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A residential park home estate in Conwy has been placed on the market, with the freehold covering roughly 2.03 hectares (5.01 acres) and holding planning permission for 65 pitches.

Bryn Gynog Park, situated on Hendre Road, currently hosts around 60 privately owned park homes, leaving five pitches vacant and available for new development or additional revenue.

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The estate is described as a settled and attractive community environment, featuring internal tarmacadam roadways, street lighting, designated parking, an office, a laundrette and garage/storage facilities.

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The Gyffin stream runs along the site boundary, providing a natural backdrop that enhances the park’s amenity.

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Access to the park is gained via three established entrances from Hendre Road, leading to a network of internal roads that facilitate convenient circulation throughout the site.

The park extends to approximately 2.03 hectares (5.01 acres) and comprises a well‑established residential park home estate that has matured into a settled and attractive community environment. The park has been carefully laid out to reflect the site’s natural contours, with accommodation arranged across a series of defined levels that enhance both the character and overall setting of the estate.

Access is taken directly from Hendre Road via three established entrance points, leading to a network of internal tarmacadam roadways that provide convenient circulation throughout the park. These are complemented by street lighting and designated parking areas.

The planning permission and site licence for 65 residential pitches underline the estate’s long‑standing nature, with the occupied pitches reflecting a stable community.

Potential buyers are presented with clear opportunities: the five vacant pitches could be sold individually, or the estate could generate additional income through new pitch fees.

Viewings are to be arranged strictly by appointment to minimise disruption to the existing residents and the ongoing operation of the park.

The sale is being conducted without a disclosed price, signalling a strategic move by the owners to attract interested parties who value the established infrastructure and natural setting.

Local housing analysts note that park home estates such as Bryn Gynog Park provide affordable, low‑maintenance living options, particularly appealing to retirees and those seeking a community‑focused lifestyle.

Conwy County Borough Council has previously highlighted the importance of maintaining high standards for park home sites, ensuring that facilities and environmental considerations meet regulatory requirements.

With the estate’s sustainable income stream and scope for growth, the listing adds a notable entry to the regional property market, where demand for well‑managed park home communities remains robust.

Prospective investors and developers are advised to consider the estate’s existing occupancy levels, the natural appeal of the Gyffin stream, and the potential for expanding the pitch portfolio when assessing the opportunity.

The transaction is expected to proceed once suitable parties are identified, with the aim of preserving the park’s character while exploring avenues for enhanced revenue.