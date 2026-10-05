New organiser leads Blackwood Poppy Appeal ahead of launch

Natasha Hocking takes charge of the Blackwood Poppy Appeal, rallying volunteers and businesses for the 22 October launch to support local armed forces families.

Photo credit: Caerphilly Observer

✍️ By Wales Newsroom Desk (Senior Breaking News Editor) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 5:20 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Natasha Hocking has been appointed the new organiser of the Blackwood Poppy Appeal as the campaign prepares for its launch on 22 October.

The Royal British Legion’s flagship fundraising drive will run across Blackwood and neighbouring villages, with poppies, donation boxes and remembrance wreaths to be distributed by volunteers and local businesses.

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Hocking, who spent four years volunteering with the appeal team, stepped into a joint leadership role in June before assuming full responsibility in August.

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She previously served as deputy organiser last year, gaining experience in coordinating collection points and community outreach.

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The appeal, the Legion’s biggest annual campaign, raises funds in the weeks leading up to Remembrance Sunday to support serving personnel, veterans and their families.

Money raised is earmarked for local services, providing life‑changing care, financial assistance and emotional support throughout the year.

The red poppy has become an enduring symbol of remembrance since the First World War, inspired by Canadian doctor John McCrae’s poem “In Flanders Fields”.

The first official poppy appeal was launched in 1921, selling paper poppies to aid those who survived the Great War.

Today, the campaign continues to link the historic emblem with contemporary support for the armed forces community.

Hocking said: “Over the last four years, I have seen first‑hand how incredibly generous the people of the NP12 area are.”

Volunteer recruitment is now a priority, with the team seeking individuals to man collection stands and distribute poppy boxes to shops and public venues.

Early orders for community remembrance wreaths are also being taken, allowing families and organisations to plan commemorative displays ahead of the November ceremony.

The appeal’s launch on 22 October will feature a public distribution point in the town centre, where residents can purchase poppies and learn about local support services.

Organisers anticipate a strong response, noting that previous years have seen a surge in donations from the NP12 postcode area.

Community groups, schools and faith organisations have been approached to host poppy stands, expanding the reach of the campaign across the borough.

Local councillors have expressed backing for the appeal, highlighting its role in fostering community cohesion and honouring the sacrifices of service men and women.

As the town prepares for the annual remembrance activities, the appeal team will also coordinate with the Legion’s national office to ensure that funds are allocated to regional support programmes.

The Blackwood Poppy Appeal aims to maintain the tradition of remembrance while delivering tangible assistance to those who have served, reinforcing the town’s commitment to honouring its military heritage.