Guile family and young rugby star honoured at Child of Wales Awards

Pembrokeshire foster parents and a wheelchair‑using sports enthusiast were celebrated at the fifth Child of Wales Awards in Swansea.

Photo credit: Western Telegraph

✍️ By Rhys Edwards (Chief Sports Writer) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 5:00 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The Guile family and 12‑year‑old Luca Morillo were among the honourees at the fifth annual Child of Wales Awards, held in Swansea on 2 October. The ceremony attracted around 700 guests to the Swansea Building Society Arena, celebrating the achievements of young people and the supporters who champion them.

Claire and Dez Guile, who relocated from Brighton to Pembrokeshire to foster, were recognised for their long‑term commitment to providing safe, loving homes. In 2005 the couple welcomed a four‑year‑old boy who arrived traumatised, physically disabled and confined to a dog cage.

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Providing stability and care, the Guile family nurtured the child, and fourteen years later the young man, now 18, remains a cherished member of the household. The family have also kept siblings together, often sacrificing space and privacy to ensure each child feels secure.

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Their home is described as a place where broken trust is rebuilt quietly, patiently and with unwavering compassion. Another standout nominee was 12‑year‑old Luca Morillo from Haverfordwest.

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Born at just 25 weeks, he spent the first five months of life in intensive care and lost his twin brother Jake shortly after birth. Luca lives with cerebral palsy, epilepsy and learning disabilities, and uses a wheelchair full‑time.

Doctors once warned he might never walk, talk, hear or see, yet he now speaks confidently and cheers for his favourite sports teams. He is a regular supporter of Fishguard and Goodwick RFC and serves as mascot for the Pembrokeshire Vikings mixed‑ability rugby side.

Luca also competes in adapted sport, playing boccia with Crymych Panthers and disability cricket with Haverfordwest Cricket Club. His determination was highlighted by the awards organisers as a vivid example of resilience and community spirit.

The evening was hosted for the fifth consecutive year by BBC Morning Live presenter Gethin Jones. Celebrities, sport stars and media personalities made appearances, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Organisers said the event aims to celebrate not only achievements but also the spirit and heart behind each nominee. The Child of Wales Awards, now in their fifth year, continue to spotlight stories of courage and kindness across the nation.

The Guile family and Luca Morillo exemplify the ethos of the ceremony, showing how community support can transform lives. The awards conclude with a reminder that many more children and young people across Wales benefit from the dedication of foster families and inclusive sport programmes.