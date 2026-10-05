Cotton balls with essential oils to deter spiders this autumn

Pest experts recommend soaking cotton wool in peppermint, lavender or thyme oil and placing them in corners to keep eight‑legged visitors at bay this autumn.

Photo credit: South Wales Argus

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 1:40 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Homeowners are being urged to place cotton balls soaked in essential oils around windows this autumn to deter spiders, according to pest‑control specialists. October traditionally marks the peak of spider activity as insects they prey on seek shelter inside homes.

The rise is especially noticeable for those with arachnophobia, who report more sightings indoors during the cooler months. Sentinel Pest, a Welsh pest‑control firm, says a simple, low‑cost method can keep eight‑legged visitors at bay.

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The company recommends soaking small cotton wool balls in strong‑smelling essential oils and positioning them in corners, closets and behind furniture. “For a longer‑lasting effect, soak cotton balls in essential oil and place them strategically in corners, closets, and behind furniture.”

The scent, which spiders detect with their feet, is said to create an unfavourable environment that discourages entry.

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Peppermint, lavender, basil, thyme and horse chestnut oil are among the options that have proven most effective. Experts advise replacing the cotton balls every two to three days, or sooner if the fragrance fades.

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Care should be taken to keep the treated cotton out of reach of children and pets, as ingestion of certain oils can be harmful. The guidance comes as homeowners are also reminded to seal gaps around doors and windows, a basic barrier against pests.

Reducing clutter, storing food in sealed containers and trimming vegetation near the house further diminish the attraction for insects that spiders feed on. Firewood should be stored away from the property, as it provides a favoured habitat for spiders during the cooler months.

While the advice focuses on deterrence, experts acknowledge that spiders also play a beneficial role by hunting flies, moths and silverfish. “If you can bear them, it might be worth leaving them in the corners of your ceiling,” the Sentinel Pest representative added.

The recommendation aligns with a growing trend of using natural, chemical‑free solutions in household pest management across Wales. Local councils have reported a modest rise in public enquiries about spider control since the start of autumn, prompting community groups to share DIY tips online.

Consumer watchdogs note that essential oils vary in concentration, and users should follow manufacturer instructions to avoid skin irritation. The cost of a pack of cotton balls and a small bottle of essential oil is typically under £10, making the method accessible for most households.

As the evenings grow longer and temperatures dip, the simple cotton‑ball trick offers a proactive step for residents seeking peace of mind without resorting to sprays or chemicals.