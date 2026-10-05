Slim Chickens to launch up to 20 UK drive‑through sites

US fried‑chicken chain Slim Chickens will open its first UK drive‑through in north Wales, with 15‑20 sites planned and up to 1 000 jobs created.

Photo credit: South Wales Argus

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 1:31 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Slim Chickens, the American fried‑chicken chain, will roll out between 15 and 20 new drive‑through restaurants across the United Kingdom over the coming year.

The first of the new sites is slated to open at Broughton Shopping Park in north Wales on 6 October, where the format will serve as a prototype for the rest of the rollout.

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Under a UK and European master‑franchise agreement with Boparan Restaurant Group, the chain already operates more than 80 outlets in Britain.

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Rich Pigott, managing director of Boparan Restaurants, said the Broughton launch “gives us the opportunity to take everything people love about Slim Chickens… and bring it to guests in a completely new way”.

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He added that the drive‑through model is “only the beginning for Slim Chickens drive‑throughs in the UK”.

The expansion is expected to create between 800 and 1 000 jobs, with each new restaurant employing up to 50 staff members.

Drive‑through sites will be sited in retail parks, extending the brand’s footprint beyond high streets and indoor shopping centres.

“It’s convenient for people to go to a drive‑through and take food home,” Pigott explained, noting that the format mirrors the chain’s core offering in its home market of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

He warned that rising energy and fuel costs are forcing consumers to tighten their budgets.

“People will reduce their spending habits to reduce their bills,” he said, adding that diners may cut back on restaurant visits from several times a week to once a week.

“People might cut back from going to a restaurant two or three times a week to once a week, so you’ve got to be the best in the market to make sure people come to you.”

Tom Patrick, marketing director at Boparan Restaurants, described the Broughton opening as “a huge moment for the brand”.

He said the company is introducing a new app and artificial‑intelligence technology to make the drive‑through experience as seamless as ordering inside the restaurant.

Slim Chickens’ menu includes chicken tenders, wings, burgers, loaded fries, wraps, salads and a range of hand‑spun milkshakes in flavours such as banana and Biscoff, vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, caramel, mocha, Oreo and Cadbury Flake.

The chain’s UK presence already spans the north‑south axis, with outlets in major cities and suburban retail parks.

Boparan Restaurant Group, which also runs Carluccio’s, Giraffe and Gourmet Burger Kitchen, is exploring further expansion across Europe through both company‑owned sites and franchise partnerships.

While the exact locations of the forthcoming drive‑throughs have not been disclosed, the company’s strategy points to a focus on high‑traffic retail destinations where car access is plentiful.

Industry analysts note that the drive‑through format has gained traction in Britain as consumers seek speed and convenience amid tighter household budgets.

The Broughton site will be the first to test the new ordering technology and will operate alongside a traditional dine‑in area, offering customers a choice of service styles.

With the rollout set to begin this autumn, Slim Chickens aims to cement its position in the competitive fast‑food market by blending American‑style fried chicken with a British‑focused convenience model.