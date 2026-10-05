Lidl to create up to 40 jobs with new Newport store

Lidl announces up to 40 new roles at its Glan Llyn supermarket, opening February 2027, with competitive pay and expanded benefits for local applicants.

Photo credit: South Wales Argus

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 5, 2026 at 1:56 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Lidl will create up to 40 jobs as its newest supermarket at Glan Llyn Retail Centre in Newport prepares to open in February 2027.

The German‑owned retailer opened applications on its careers portal, with the deadline set for Friday 23 October 2026.

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The vacancies cover a mixture of full‑time and part‑time positions across the shop floor, customer service and back‑of‑house functions.

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Rhydian Griffiths, head of property at Lidl GB, said: “The countdown is now officially on to the opening of our new Glan Llyn store and we are now on the lookout for the right team to lead it.” Our colleagues are the backbone of our success, which is why we offer competitive entry‑level pay alongside a market‑leading benefits package.

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We’re very excited to welcome new faces to Team Lidl and I’d encourage anyone looking for a career in retail to apply now.”

Entry‑level pay starts at £13.45 an hour and rises to £14.45 as staff gain length of service.

All new employees receive a 10 per cent in‑store discount from day one and access to physical and mental wellbeing services.

Maternity and adoption leave are paid in full for 28 weeks, while paternity entitlement has been doubled to four weeks of full pay.

After five years of service, staff qualify for eight weeks of fully paid paternity leave, and long‑serving colleagues are recognised with bonuses at 10, 25 and 40 years.

Lidl is reserving 10 per cent of interview slots for people who have been unemployed for at least six months, with interview preparation and support offered through partnerships with local employability organisations.

The new store sits on the A4810 Queensway, providing direct links to the M4 and central Newport, and is integrated with a network of pedestrian paths and cycle routes.

Regular bus services stop nearby on Kings Wall Drive, and the site will include dedicated staff parking and secure cycle storage.

Applicants are being urged to come from Glan Llyn, Llanwern and the wider Newport area.

The recruitment drive adds to Lidl’s ongoing expansion across the UK, where the chain now employs more than 35,000 people in over 1,010 stores.

Lidl has operated in Great Britain since 1994 and forms part of the Schwarz retail group, which runs around 13,000 stores in 32 countries.

The Glan Llyn outlet is expected to bolster Newport’s retail offering and contribute to local employment levels as the town continues to grow.