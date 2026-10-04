Lidl pulls Fairtrade Way To Go! chocolate bars after six years

The bars, launched in 2020 and priced at £2.69 each, were part of the retailer’s ethical cocoa line that promised higher earnings for Ghanaian farmers. Customers walking the…

Photo credit: South Wales Guardian

✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 4, 2026 at 2:30 pm 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Lidl has removed its Way To Go! Fairtrade chocolate bars from all UK supermarkets, ending a six‑year run for the range.

The bars, launched in 2020 and priced at £2.69 each, were part of the retailer’s ethical cocoa line that promised higher earnings for Ghanaian farmers. Customers walking the aisles of Lidl stores across England, Wales and Scotland will no longer find the dark‑chocolate bars on the shelves.

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In a statement, a Lidl spokesperson said the company “regularly reviews and updates its product ranges to ensure we are giving our customers the best selection of affordable, high‑quality products”. The retailer added that while the Way To Go!

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bars are no longer stocked, the range “remains available to buy elsewhere”. “100 % of our own‑brand block chocolate continues to be Fairtrade Certified and we remain fully committed to ethical and sustainable sourcing across our cocoa supply chains,” the statement continued.

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Lidl first introduced the Way To Go! line as a response to growing consumer demand for responsibly sourced confectionery.

Fairtrade certification requires growers to receive a minimum price and a premium that can be invested in community projects, a point the chain highlighted in its marketing. Since its debut, the bars have been promoted as a “bittersweet” treat that supports sustainable income for cocoa farmers.

Industry analysts note that the UK confectionery market has seen a surge in ethical products, with Fairtrade chocolate sales rising by around 12 % over the past three years. Nevertheless, competition from premium brands and shifting shopper preferences have put pressure on supermarket own‑brand ranges.

Lidl’s decision comes as the retailer continues to streamline its portfolio, focusing on high‑turnover items and new product trials. Earlier this year the chain introduced a line of plant‑based snacks and expanded its range of locally sourced produce.

Retail observers suggest that the removal of the Way To Go! bars may reflect a strategic shift rather than a retreat from ethical sourcing.

“Our commitment to Fairtrade cocoa remains unchanged,” the spokesperson reiterated, emphasizing that all block chocolate sold under the Lidl brand still carries the certification. Customers who have already purchased the bars can still enjoy them until stock runs out, as no recall has been issued for the product.

Consumer groups have welcomed Lidl’s continued Fairtrade stance, urging the supermarket to maintain transparent sourcing information on its packaging. Environmental NGOs have also praised the retailer’s pledge to ethical cocoa, noting that supply‑chain transparency is vital for smallholder farmers.

In Wales, the removal of the bars has sparked discussion on social media, with shoppers sharing memories of the “smooth, rich flavour” that distinguished the range. Local retailers have reported a modest uptick in sales of alternative Fairtrade chocolate bars following the announcement.

While the Way To Go! bars disappear from Lidl’s shelves, the company’s broader commitment to sustainable sourcing suggests that other ethical products will remain on offer.

The move underscores the challenges supermarkets face in balancing ethical ambitions with commercial realities in a competitive market.